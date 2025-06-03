Giants vs Padres Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 3

Odds updated as of 7:13 a.m.

The MLB slate on Tuesday includes the San Francisco Giants taking on the San Diego Padres.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding this game.

Giants vs Padres Game Info

San Francisco Giants (33-27) vs. San Diego Padres (34-24)

Date: Tuesday, June 3, 2025

Tuesday, June 3, 2025 Time: 9:45 p.m. ET

9:45 p.m. ET Venue: Oracle Park -- San Francisco, California

Oracle Park -- San Francisco, California Coverage: NBCS-BA and SDPA

Giants vs Padres Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: SF: (-146) | SD: (+124)

SF: (-146) | SD: (+124) Spread: SF: -1.5 (+146) | SD: +1.5 (-178)

SF: -1.5 (+146) | SD: +1.5 (-178) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (-100)

Giants vs Padres Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Landen Roupp (Giants) - 3-4, 3.70 ERA vs Ryan Bergert (Padres) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA

The Giants will give the nod to Landen Roupp (3-4, 3.70 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Padres will counter with Ryan Bergert. Roupp's team is 4-7-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Roupp's team has a record of 3-1 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. Bergert and his team were moneyline underdogs every time he pitched a season ago.

Giants vs Padres Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Giants win (52.8%)

Giants vs Padres Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Padres-Giants, San Diego is the underdog at +124, and San Francisco is -146 playing at home.

Giants vs Padres Spread

The Giants are hosting the Padres and are favored by 1.5 runs (+146 to cover) on the runline. San Diego is -178 to cover.

Giants vs Padres Over/Under

Giants versus Padres, on June 3, has an over/under of 7.5, with the over being -122 and the under -100.

Bet on San Francisco Giants vs. San Diego Padres on FanDuel today!

Giants vs Padres Betting Trends

The Giants have come away with 23 wins in the 39 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season San Francisco has been victorious 12 times in 19 chances when named as a favorite of at least -146 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Giants have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 27 of 60 chances this season.

The Giants have posted a record of 27-33-0 against the spread this season.

The Padres have been the moneyline underdog 22 total times this season. They've gone 11-11 in those games.

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +124 or longer, San Diego has a 5-6 record (winning 45.5% of its games).

The Padres have combined with opponents to go over the total 24 times this season for a 24-31-2 record against the over/under.

The Padres have put together a 30-27-0 record against the spread this season (covering 52.6% of the time).

Giants Player Leaders

Jung Hoo Lee is batting .275 with 14 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 15 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .323 and a slugging percentage of .432.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 46th in batting average, 89th in on-base percentage, and 75th in slugging.

Lee will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .182 with a walk.

Heliot Ramos leads San Francisco in OBP (.361), slugging percentage (.487) and total hits (66) this season. He's batting .295.

Among qualifying batters, he is 21st in batting average, 36th in on-base percentage and 33rd in slugging percentage.

Ramos brings a six-game streak with at least one hit into this one. In his last 10 games he is batting .302 with a triple, two home runs, three walks and five RBIs.

Wilmer Flores has collected 54 base hits, an OBP of .318 and a slugging percentage of .413 this season.

Flores enters this game with two games in a row with at least one hit. In his last five games he is batting .200 with two RBIs.

Matt Chapman is batting .234 with a .355 OBP and 26 RBI for San Francisco this season.

Padres Player Leaders

Fernando Tatis Jr. has seven doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 23 walks while batting .265. He's slugging .480 with an on-base percentage of .335.

Including all qualifying hitters, he is 68th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 67th and he is 39th in slugging.

Manny Machado paces his team with a .367 OBP, and has a club-leading .479 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .302.

He is 14th in batting average, 33rd in on-base percentage and 42nd in slugging percentage in MLB.

Luis Arraez has 12 doubles, three triples, three home runs and 10 walks while batting .288.

Gavin Sheets has racked up 47 hits to lead his team.

Giants vs Padres Head to Head

6/2/2025: 1-0 SD (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

1-0 SD (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 4/30/2025: 5-3 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

5-3 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 4/29/2025: 7-4 SD (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

7-4 SD (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 9/15/2024: 4-3 SD (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

4-3 SD (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 9/14/2024: 8-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

8-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 9/13/2024: 5-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

5-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 9/8/2024: 7-6 SF (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

7-6 SF (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166) 9/7/2024: 6-3 SF (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

6-3 SF (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 9/6/2024: 5-1 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

5-1 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 4/7/2024: 3-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!