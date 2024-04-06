Giants vs Padres Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 6

Odds updated as of 7:26 PM

MLB action on Saturday includes the San Francisco Giants taking on the San Diego Padres.

Giants vs Padres Game Info

San Francisco Giants (3-5) vs. San Diego Padres (4-6)

Date: Saturday, April 6, 2024

Saturday, April 6, 2024 Time: 9:05 PM ET

9:05 PM ET Venue: Oracle Park -- San Francisco, California

Oracle Park -- San Francisco, California Coverage: NBCS-BA

Giants vs Padres Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: SF: (-172) | SD: (+144)

SF: (-172) | SD: (+144) Spread: SF: -1.5 (+118) | SD: +1.5 (-142)

SF: -1.5 (+118) | SD: +1.5 (-142) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-120) | Under: (-102)

Giants vs Padres Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Keaton Winn (Giants) - 0-1, 5.40 ERA vs Michael King (Padres) - 1-0, 6.14 ERA

The probable pitchers are Keaton Winn (0-1) for the Giants and Michael King (1-0) for the Padres. Winn and his team failed to cover the spread in his only opportunity this season as a starter. This will be Winn's first start this season with his team as the moneyline favorite. King has started only one game with a set spread, which the Padres covered. The Padres have not been a moneyline underdog when King starts this season.

Giants vs Padres Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Padres win (52.5%)

Giants vs Padres Moneyline

San Diego is the underdog, +144 on the moneyline, while San Francisco is a -172 favorite at home.

Giants vs Padres Spread

The Padres are +1.5 on the run line against the Giants. The Padres are -142 to cover, and the Giants are +118.

Giants vs Padres Over/Under

Giants versus Padres, on April 6, has an over/under of 7.5, with the over being -120 and the under -102.

Giants vs Padres Betting Trends

The Giants have split the two contests they've played as odds-on favorites this season.

Oddsmakers have given San Francisco the best odds of winning it has seen this season, with a -172 moneyline listed for this contest.

Contests with the Giants have gone over the total set by bookmakers in seven of eight chances this season.

The Giants are 5-3-0 against the spread in their eight games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Padres have a 2-2 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 50% of those games).

San Diego has played as a moneyline underdog of +144 or longer in only two games this season, which it split 1-1.

In the 10 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Padres, they have combined with opponents to go over the total five times (5-4-1).

The Padres have gone 3-7-0 ATS this season.

Giants Player Leaders

Michael Conforto leads San Francisco in OBP (.455), slugging percentage (.839) and total hits (13) this season. He has a .419 batting average.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks seventh, his on-base percentage ranks 17th, and he is fourth in slugging.

Conforto hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .389 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and five RBI.

Jorge Soler is hitting .241 with two doubles, two home runs and five walks, while slugging .517 with an on-base percentage of .343.

Among all qualifying players, he ranks 103rd in batting average, 85th in on-base percentage and 53rd in slugging percentage.

Matt Chapman is batting .212 with a .455 slugging percentage and seven RBI this year.

Jung Hoo Lee has one home run, four RBI and a batting average of .226 this season.

Padres Player Leaders

Fernando Tatis Jr. leads the Padres with 11 hits. He's batting .297 and slugging .568 with an on-base percentage of .366.

Including all the qualified hitters in MLB, he is 60th in batting average, 66th in on-base percentage and 36th in slugging percentage.

Luis Campusano is slugging .545 to pace his team. He has a batting average of .364 with an on-base percentage of .364.

Including all qualified players, he is 18th in batting average, 67th in on-base percentage and 42nd in slugging percentage.

Manny Machado is hitting .184 with two doubles, two home runs and six walks.

Jake Cronenworth leads his team with a .436 slugging percentage.

Giants vs Padres Head to Head

4/5/2024: 3-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

3-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 3/31/2024: 13-4 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

13-4 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 3/30/2024: 9-6 SF (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

9-6 SF (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 3/29/2024: 8-3 SF (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

8-3 SF (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 3/28/2024: 6-4 SD (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

6-4 SD (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 9/27/2023: 5-2 SD (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

5-2 SD (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 9/26/2023: 4-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

4-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 9/25/2023: 2-1 SF (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

2-1 SF (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 9/3/2023: 4-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

4-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 9/2/2023: 6-1 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

