Giants vs Padres Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 30

Odds updated as of 12:12 a.m.

The MLB schedule on Wednesday includes the San Francisco Giants taking on the San Diego Padres.

Before you do any MLB betting on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's everything you need to know.

Giants vs Padres Game Info

San Francisco Giants (19-10) vs. San Diego Padres (17-11)

Date: Wednesday, April 30, 2025

Wednesday, April 30, 2025 Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Venue: PETCO Park -- San Diego, California

PETCO Park -- San Diego, California Coverage: SDPA and NBCS-BA

Giants vs Padres Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: SF: (-124) | SD: (+106)

SF: (-124) | SD: (+106) Spread: SF: -1.5 (+140) | SD: +1.5 (-172)

SF: -1.5 (+140) | SD: +1.5 (-172) Total: 6.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (-100)

Giants vs Padres Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Landen Roupp (Giants) - 2-1, 4.56 ERA vs Michael King (Padres) - 3-1, 2.18 ERA

The Giants will look to Landen Roupp (2-1) versus the Padres and Michael King (3-1). Roupp and his team are 2-3-0 ATS this season when he starts. Roupp's team has a record of 2-1 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Padres have a 3-3-0 record against the spread in King's starts. The Padres were the underdog on the moneyline for one King start this season -- they won.

Giants vs Padres Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Padres win (56%)

Giants vs Padres Moneyline

San Diego is the underdog, +106 on the moneyline, while San Francisco is a -124 favorite despite being on the road.

Giants vs Padres Spread

The Padres are at +1.5 on the runline against the Giants. The Padres are -172 to cover the spread, and the Giants are +140.

Giants vs Padres Over/Under

The Giants-Padres game on April 30 has been given an over/under of 6.5 runs. The over is set at -122 and the under at -100.

Bet on San Francisco Giants vs. San Diego Padres on FanDuel today!

Giants vs Padres Betting Trends

The Giants have been chosen as favorites in 18 games this year and have walked away with the win 13 times (72.2%) in those games.

This year San Francisco has won 10 of 15 games when listed as at least -124 on the moneyline.

The Giants and their opponents have hit the over in 16 of their 29 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

In 29 games with a line this season, the Giants have a mark of 14-15-0 against the spread.

The Padres have won six of the 13 games they were the moneyline underdog this season (46.2%).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +106 or longer, San Diego has a record of 4-5 (44.4%).

The Padres have played in 28 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 10 times (10-17-1).

The Padres have a 15-13-0 record ATS this season (covering 53.6% of the time).

Giants Player Leaders

Jung Hoo Lee leads San Francisco in slugging percentage (.546) and total hits (35) this season. He's batting .324 with an on-base percentage of .383.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 11th in batting average, 26th in on-base percentage, and 16th in slugging.

Lee will look for his sixth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .368 with a double, two walks and an RBI.

Wilmer Flores is hitting .248 with seven home runs and seven walks, while slugging .455 with an on-base percentage of .303.

Among qualifying batters, he ranks 80th in batting average, 101st in on-base percentage and 53rd in slugging percentage.

Matt Chapman has 21 hits this season and has a slash line of .214/.379/.408.

Michael Yastrzemski has 23 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .394.

Yastrzemski has safely hit in two straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .250 with a home run, a walk and two RBI.

Padres Player Leaders

Fernando Tatis Jr. has accumulated an on-base percentage of .415, a slugging percentage of .625, and has 36 hits, all club-bests for the Padres (while batting .346).

Including all qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average places him sixth, his on-base percentage ranks ninth, and he is fifth in slugging.

Tatis takes a three-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .333 with two doubles, a walk and an RBI.

Manny Machado is batting .272 with 10 doubles, two home runs and 10 walks. He's slugging .427 with an on-base percentage of .333.

He ranks 51st in batting average, 66th in on-base percentage and 63rd in slugging percentage in the big leagues.

Luis Arraez has three doubles, three home runs and five walks while batting .287.

Xander Bogaerts has eight doubles and 13 walks while batting .242.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!