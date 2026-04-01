Giants vs Padres Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 1

Odds updated as of 3:17 p.m.

The MLB's Wednesday slate includes the San Francisco Giants taking on the San Diego Padres.

Before you do any MLB betting on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's what you need to know.

Giants vs Padres Game Info

San Francisco Giants (2-3) vs. San Diego Padres (1-4)

Date: Wednesday, April 1, 2026

Wednesday, April 1, 2026 Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Venue: Petco Park -- San Diego, California

Petco Park -- San Diego, California Coverage: Padres.TV and NBCS-BA

Giants vs Padres Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: SF: (-138) | SD: (+118)

SF: (-138) | SD: (+118) Spread: SF: -1.5 (+122) | SD: +1.5 (-146)

SF: -1.5 (+122) | SD: +1.5 (-146) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)

Giants vs Padres Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Adrian Houser (Giants) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA vs Nick Pivetta (Padres) - 0-1, 18.00 ERA

The Giants will give the nod to Adrian Houser against the Padres and Nick Pivetta. Houser and his team were 13-8-0 ATS in games he pitched last year. Houser and his team had a 5-1 record when he pitched as a favorite last season. Pivetta has started only one game with a set spread, which the Padres failed to cover. The Padres were the underdog on the moneyline for one Pivetta start this season -- they lost.

Giants vs Padres Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Padres win (59.2%)

Giants vs Padres Moneyline

San Francisco is a -138 favorite on the moneyline, while San Diego is a +118 underdog at home.

Giants vs Padres Spread

The Giants are at the Padres and are favored by 1.5 runs (+122 to cover) on the runline. San Diego is -146 to cover.

Giants vs Padres Over/Under

An over/under of 7.5 has been set for Giants-Padres on April 1, with the over being -118 and the under -104.

Bet on San Francisco Giants vs. San Diego Padres on FanDuel today!

Giants vs Padres Betting Trends

The Giants came away with 50 wins in the 94 contests they were listed as the favorites last season.

Last season San Francisco came away with a win 37 times in 61 chances when named as a favorite of at least -138 or shorter on the moneyline.

The Giants and their opponents hit the over in 77 of their 161 games with a total last season.

The Padres went 34-36 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline last season (winning 48.6% of those games).

In games it played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +118 or longer last year, San Diego went 15-20 (42.9%).

The Padres played in 163 games with a set over/under last season, and combined with their opponents to go over the total 70 times (70-90-3).

Giants Player Leaders

Rafael Devers had 153 hits and an OBP of .372 last season.

Luis Arraez had an OPS of .719, fueled by an OBP of .327 and a slugging percentage of .392.

Last season, Willy Adames finished with 30 home runs, 87 RBI and a batting average of .225 last season.

Jung Hoo Lee slashed .266/.327/.407 and finished with an OPS of .735.

Padres Player Leaders

Fernando Tatis Jr. accumulated a .368 on-base percentage last season while batting .268.

Manny Machado racked up 169 total hits while slugging .460.

Ramon Laureano had 26 doubles, two triples, 24 home runs and 35 walks while batting .281 last season.

Xander Bogaerts hit .263 with 30 doubles, 11 home runs and 48 walks.

Giants vs Padres Head to Head

3/31/2026: 9-3 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

9-3 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 3/30/2026: 3-2 SF (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: +100)

3-2 SF (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: +100) 8/21/2025: 8-4 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

8-4 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 8/20/2025: 8-1 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

8-1 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 8/19/2025: 5-1 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

5-1 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 8/18/2025: 4-3 SF (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

4-3 SF (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 8/13/2025: 11-1 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

11-1 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 8/12/2025: 5-1 SD (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

5-1 SD (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 8/11/2025: 4-1 SD (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

4-1 SD (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 6/5/2025: 3-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

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