Giants vs Nationals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 17

Odds updated as of 1:12 a.m.

The Friday slate in MLB includes a matchup between the San Francisco Giants and the Washington Nationals.

All the information you need to make smart bets on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Giants vs Nationals Game Info

San Francisco Giants (7-12) vs. Washington Nationals (9-10)

Date: Friday, April 17, 2026

Friday, April 17, 2026 Time: 6:45 p.m. ET

6:45 p.m. ET Venue: Nationals Park -- Washington, District of Columbia

Nationals Park -- Washington, District of Columbia Coverage: Nationals.TV and NBCS-BA

Giants vs Nationals Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: SF: (-164) | WSH: (+138)

SF: (-164) | WSH: (+138) Spread: SF: -1.5 (+104) | WSH: +1.5 (-125)

SF: -1.5 (+104) | WSH: +1.5 (-125) Total: 8 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Giants vs Nationals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Logan Webb (Giants) - 1-2, 5.25 ERA vs Zack Littell (Nationals) - 0-1, 4.20 ERA

The Giants will give the nod to Logan Webb (1-2, 5.25 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Nationals will counter with Zack Littell (0-1, 4.20 ERA). When Webb starts, his team is 1-3-0 against the spread this season. Webb's team has a record of 1-2 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. Littell has started two games with set spreads, and the Nationals covered in both chances. The Nationals were the moneyline underdog for two Littell starts this season -- they won both.

Giants vs Nationals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Giants win (59%)

Giants vs Nationals Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Nationals-Giants, Washington is the underdog at +138, and San Francisco is -164 playing on the road.

Giants vs Nationals Spread

The Giants are at the Nationals and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Giants are +104 to cover the runline, with the Nationals being -125.

Giants vs Nationals Over/Under

Giants versus Nationals on April 17 has an over/under of 8 runs, with the odds on the over -110 and the under set at -110.

Bet on San Francisco Giants vs. Washington Nationals on FanDuel today!

Giants vs Nationals Betting Trends

The Giants have been victorious in one of the five contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

Oddsmakers have given San Francisco the best odds of winning it has seen this season, with a -164 moneyline listed for this contest.

The Giants and their opponents have gone over in eight of their 19 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

In 19 games with a line this season, the Giants have a mark of 6-13-0 against the spread.

The Nationals have been the moneyline underdog 18 total times this season. They've finished 9-9 in those games.

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +138 or longer, Washington has a record of 7-8 (46.7%).

The Nationals have played in 19 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 13 times (13-6-0).

The Nationals have a 12-7-0 record ATS this season.

Giants Player Leaders

Luis Arraez has an OPS of .739, fueled by an OBP of .351 to go with a slugging percentage of .388. He has a .313 batting average, as well.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 23rd, his on-base percentage ranks 63rd, and he is 92nd in slugging.

Matt Chapman has four doubles, a triple, a home run and five walks. He's batting .270 and slugging .392 with an on-base percentage of .316.

Among all qualified hitters, he ranks 61st in batting average, 114th in on-base percentage and 91st in slugging percentage.

Chapman enters this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .150 with a double and an RBI.

Willy Adames has 19 hits and is batting .260 this season.

Jung Hoo Lee has one home run, eight RBI and a batting average of .246 this season.

Lee takes a three-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .421 with two doubles, a walk and an RBI.

Nationals Player Leaders

C.J. Abrams has racked up an on-base percentage of .481, a slugging percentage of .710, and has 23 hits, all club-highs for the Nationals (while batting .371).

Including all qualifying players in the majors, his batting average puts him second, his on-base percentage ranks second, and he is second in slugging.

Abrams hopes to build on a seven-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 games he is hitting .452 with three doubles, three home runs, five walks and seven RBIs.

James Wood has six doubles, five home runs and 14 walks while batting .256. He's slugging .526 with an on-base percentage of .376.

Including all qualifying hitters, his batting average places him 80th, his on-base percentage ranks 39th, and he is 29th in slugging.

Daylen Lile has a .337 slugging percentage, which leads the Nationals.

Luis Garcia has three doubles, a triple, a home run and three walks while hitting .233.

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