Giants vs Mets Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 23

The Tuesday slate in MLB includes a matchup between the San Francisco Giants and the New York Mets.

Giants vs Mets Game Info

San Francisco Giants (11-13) vs. New York Mets (12-10)

Date: Tuesday, April 23, 2024

Tuesday, April 23, 2024 Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET Venue: Oracle Park -- San Francisco, California

Oracle Park -- San Francisco, California Coverage: NBCS-BA

Giants vs Mets Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: SF: (-134) | NYM: (+116)

SF: (-134) | NYM: (+116) Spread: SF: -1.5 (+158) | NYM: +1.5 (-192)

SF: -1.5 (+158) | NYM: +1.5 (-192) Total: 7 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Giants vs Mets Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Logan Webb (Giants) - 2-1, 2.93 ERA vs Luis Severino (Mets) - 2-1, 2.14 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Giants will send Logan Webb (2-1) to the mound, while Luis Severino (2-1) will get the nod for the Mets. Webb and his team have a record of 3-2-0 against the spread when he starts. Webb's team is 2-1 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Mets have a 2-2-0 ATS record in Severino's four starts that had a set spread. The Mets were the underdog on the moneyline for one Severino start this season -- they lost.

Giants vs Mets Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Giants win (60%)

Giants vs Mets Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Giants-Mets, San Francisco is the favorite at -134, and New York is +116 playing on the road.

Giants vs Mets Spread

The Giants are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the Mets. The Giants are +158 to cover, and the Mets are -192.

Giants vs Mets Over/Under

A total of 7 runs has been set for the Giants-Mets game on April 23, with the over available at -105 and the under at -115.

Giants vs Mets Betting Trends

The Giants have been victorious in seven, or 46.7%, of the 15 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

San Francisco has a record of 3-3 in contests when bookmakers favor them by -134 or more on the moneyline.

Contests with the Giants have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 13 of 24 chances this season.

The Giants have posted a record of 11-13-0 against the spread this season.

The Mets have compiled a 4-4 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 50% of those games).

New York is 3-2 (winning 60% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +116 or longer.

The Mets have combined with opponents to go over the total 11 times this season for an 11-9-0 record against the over/under.

The Mets have gone 10-10-0 ATS this season.

Giants Player Leaders

Michael Conforto leads San Francisco in total hits (23) this season while batting .271 with 10 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .311 and a slugging percentage of .506.

Among all qualifying batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 75th, his on-base percentage ranks 122nd, and he is 28th in slugging.

Conforto has recorded a base hit in three games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .200 with a home run and two RBI.

Jung Hoo Lee has hit two homers this season while driving in seven runs. He's batting .284 this season and slugging .386 with an on-base percentage of .343.

He ranks 58th in batting average, 71st in on-base percentage and 103rd in slugging in the majors.

Matt Chapman is batting .226 with a .430 slugging percentage and 14 RBI this year.

Chapman enters this game with four games in a row with at least one hit. During his last five outings he is batting .313 with three doubles, two walks and two RBI.

Jorge Soler has 21 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .347.

Mets Player Leaders

Pete Alonso is leading the Mets with 22 hits. He's batting .253 and slugging .517 with an on-base percentage of .330.

Including all qualifying hitters, he is 93rd in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 88th and he is 23rd in slugging.

Starling Marte is slugging .451 to pace his team. He has a batting average of .286 with an on-base percentage of .330.

His batting average ranks 55th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 88th, and he is 69th in slugging.

Brandon Nimmo a has .360 on-base percentage to lead the Mets.

Jeff McNeil has five doubles, a home run and eight walks while batting .243.

Giants vs Mets Head to Head

4/22/2024: 5-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

5-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 5/25/2022: 9-3 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

9-3 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 5/24/2022: 13-12 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

13-12 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 5/23/2022: 13-3 NYM (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

13-3 NYM (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 4/23/2023: 5-4 SF (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

5-4 SF (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 4/22/2023: 7-4 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

7-4 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 4/21/2023: 7-0 NYM (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

7-0 NYM (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 4/20/2023: 9-4 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

9-4 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 4/21/2022: 6-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

6-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 4/20/2022: 5-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

