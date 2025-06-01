Giants vs Marlins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 1

Odds updated as of 1:14 p.m.

The MLB's Sunday schedule includes the San Francisco Giants taking on the Miami Marlins.

Giants vs Marlins Game Info

San Francisco Giants (32-26) vs. Miami Marlins (23-33)

Date: Sunday, June 1, 2025

Sunday, June 1, 2025 Time: 1:40 p.m. ET

1:40 p.m. ET Venue: loanDepot park -- Miami, Florida

loanDepot park -- Miami, Florida Coverage: FDSFL and NBCS-BA

Giants vs Marlins Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: SF: (-118) | MIA: (-100)

SF: (-118) | MIA: (-100) Spread: SF: -1.5 (+138) | MIA: +1.5 (-170)

SF: -1.5 (+138) | MIA: +1.5 (-170) Total: 8 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Giants vs Marlins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Hayden Birdsong (Giants) - 2-1, 2.48 ERA vs Ryan Weathers (Marlins) - 1-0, 1.15 ERA

The probable starters are Hayden Birdsong (2-1) for the Giants and Ryan Weathers (1-0) for the Marlins. Birdsong has a record of 0-2-0 ATS in two starts with a spread this season. Birdsong's team won his only start as a favorite this season. The Marlins are 2-1-0 ATS in Weathers' three starts that had a set spread. The Marlins have a 1-2 record in Weathers' three starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Giants vs Marlins Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Giants win (54.2%)

Giants vs Marlins Moneyline

The Giants vs Marlins moneyline has San Francisco as a -118 favorite, while Miami is a -100 underdog at home.

Giants vs Marlins Spread

The Giants are favored by 1.5 runs on the road against the Marlins. The Giants are +138 to cover the spread, while the Marlins are -170.

Giants vs Marlins Over/Under

An over/under of 8 has been set for Giants-Marlins on June 1, with the over being -115 and the under -105.

Giants vs Marlins Betting Trends

The Giants have been victorious in 22, or 59.5%, of the 37 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This season San Francisco has come away with a win 21 times in 33 chances when named as a favorite of at least -118 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Giants have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 27 of 58 chances this season.

The Giants have posted a record of 26-32-0 against the spread this season.

The Marlins have won 38% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (19-31).

Miami has a record of 16-28 in games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -100 or longer (36.4%).

The Marlins have played in 56 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 32 times (32-24-0).

The Marlins are 31-25-0 against the spread this season.

Giants Player Leaders

Jung Hoo Lee is hitting .277 with 14 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 15 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .325 and a slugging percentage of .438.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 41st in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 82nd, and he is 68th in slugging.

Lee hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .238 with a walk.

Heliot Ramos leads San Francisco with 63 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .491. He's batting .292 with an on-base percentage of .355.

His batting average ranks 22nd among qualified players, his on-base percentage 44th, and his slugging percentage 34th.

Ramos enters this matchup looking to extend his four-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .333 with a triple, a home run, a walk and three RBIs.

Wilmer Flores is batting .252 with a .417 slugging percentage and 46 RBI this year.

Matt Chapman has 48 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .360.

Chapman brings a three-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is hitting .500 with two doubles, a home run, three walks and an RBI.

Marlins Player Leaders

Kyle Stowers has put up an on-base percentage of .359, a slugging percentage of .500, and has 55 hits, all club-bests for the Marlins (while batting .286).

Including all the qualifying players in MLB, he is 29th in batting average, 38th in on-base percentage and 26th in slugging percentage.

Eric Wagaman is hitting .251 with 11 doubles, a triple, four home runs and 14 walks. He's slugging .379 with an on-base percentage of .300.

He is currently 102nd in batting average, 128th in on-base percentage and 122nd in slugging percentage among all qualified batters.

Agustin Ramirez has 11 doubles, seven home runs and 12 walks while batting .256.

Otto Lopez is hitting .231 with six doubles, four home runs and 15 walks.

Giants vs Marlins Head to Head

5/31/2025: 1-0 MIA (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

1-0 MIA (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 5/30/2025: 2-0 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

2-0 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 9/1/2024: 7-5 MIA (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225)

7-5 MIA (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225) 8/31/2024: 4-3 MIA (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

4-3 MIA (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 8/30/2024: 3-1 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235)

3-1 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235) 4/17/2024: 3-1 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

3-1 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 4/16/2024: 6-3 MIA (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

6-3 MIA (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 4/15/2024: 4-3 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

4-3 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 5/21/2023: 7-5 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

7-5 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 5/20/2023: 1-0 MIA (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

