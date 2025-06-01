Giants vs Marlins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 1
Odds updated as of 1:14 p.m.
The MLB's Sunday schedule includes the San Francisco Giants taking on the Miami Marlins.
We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Giants vs Marlins Game Info
- San Francisco Giants (32-26) vs. Miami Marlins (23-33)
- Date: Sunday, June 1, 2025
- Time: 1:40 p.m. ET
- Venue: loanDepot park -- Miami, Florida
- Coverage: FDSFL and NBCS-BA
Giants vs Marlins Odds & Moneyline
- Moneyline: SF: (-118) | MIA: (-100)
- Spread: SF: -1.5 (+138) | MIA: +1.5 (-170)
- Total: 8 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)
Giants vs Marlins Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Hayden Birdsong (Giants) - 2-1, 2.48 ERA vs Ryan Weathers (Marlins) - 1-0, 1.15 ERA
The probable starters are Hayden Birdsong (2-1) for the Giants and Ryan Weathers (1-0) for the Marlins. Birdsong has a record of 0-2-0 ATS in two starts with a spread this season. Birdsong's team won his only start as a favorite this season. The Marlins are 2-1-0 ATS in Weathers' three starts that had a set spread. The Marlins have a 1-2 record in Weathers' three starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.
Giants vs Marlins Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Giants win (54.2%)
Giants vs Marlins Moneyline
- The Giants vs Marlins moneyline has San Francisco as a -118 favorite, while Miami is a -100 underdog at home.
Giants vs Marlins Spread
- The Giants are favored by 1.5 runs on the road against the Marlins. The Giants are +138 to cover the spread, while the Marlins are -170.
Giants vs Marlins Over/Under
- An over/under of 8 has been set for Giants-Marlins on June 1, with the over being -115 and the under -105.
Giants vs Marlins Betting Trends
- The Giants have been victorious in 22, or 59.5%, of the 37 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.
- This season San Francisco has come away with a win 21 times in 33 chances when named as a favorite of at least -118 on the moneyline.
- Contests with the Giants have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 27 of 58 chances this season.
- The Giants have posted a record of 26-32-0 against the spread this season.
- The Marlins have won 38% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (19-31).
- Miami has a record of 16-28 in games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -100 or longer (36.4%).
- The Marlins have played in 56 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 32 times (32-24-0).
- The Marlins are 31-25-0 against the spread this season.
Giants Player Leaders
- Jung Hoo Lee is hitting .277 with 14 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 15 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .325 and a slugging percentage of .438.
- Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 41st in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 82nd, and he is 68th in slugging.
- Lee hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .238 with a walk.
- Heliot Ramos leads San Francisco with 63 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .491. He's batting .292 with an on-base percentage of .355.
- His batting average ranks 22nd among qualified players, his on-base percentage 44th, and his slugging percentage 34th.
- Ramos enters this matchup looking to extend his four-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .333 with a triple, a home run, a walk and three RBIs.
- Wilmer Flores is batting .252 with a .417 slugging percentage and 46 RBI this year.
- Matt Chapman has 48 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .360.
- Chapman brings a three-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is hitting .500 with two doubles, a home run, three walks and an RBI.
Marlins Player Leaders
- Kyle Stowers has put up an on-base percentage of .359, a slugging percentage of .500, and has 55 hits, all club-bests for the Marlins (while batting .286).
- Including all the qualifying players in MLB, he is 29th in batting average, 38th in on-base percentage and 26th in slugging percentage.
- Eric Wagaman is hitting .251 with 11 doubles, a triple, four home runs and 14 walks. He's slugging .379 with an on-base percentage of .300.
- He is currently 102nd in batting average, 128th in on-base percentage and 122nd in slugging percentage among all qualified batters.
- Agustin Ramirez has 11 doubles, seven home runs and 12 walks while batting .256.
- Otto Lopez is hitting .231 with six doubles, four home runs and 15 walks.
Giants vs Marlins Head to Head
- 5/31/2025: 1-0 MIA (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)
- 5/30/2025: 2-0 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)
- 9/1/2024: 7-5 MIA (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225)
- 8/31/2024: 4-3 MIA (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)
- 8/30/2024: 3-1 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235)
- 4/17/2024: 3-1 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)
- 4/16/2024: 6-3 MIA (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)
- 4/15/2024: 4-3 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)
- 5/21/2023: 7-5 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)
- 5/20/2023: 1-0 MIA (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)
