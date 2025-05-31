Giants vs Marlins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 31

Odds updated as of 12:12 a.m.

MLB action on Saturday includes the San Francisco Giants taking on the Miami Marlins.

Giants vs Marlins Game Info

San Francisco Giants (32-25) vs. Miami Marlins (22-33)

Date: Saturday, May 31, 2025

Saturday, May 31, 2025 Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Venue: loanDepot park -- Miami, Florida

loanDepot park -- Miami, Florida Coverage: FDSFL and NBCS-BA

Giants vs Marlins Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: SF: (-166) | MIA: (+140)

SF: (-166) | MIA: (+140) Spread: SF: -1.5 (-100) | MIA: +1.5 (-120)

SF: -1.5 (-100) | MIA: +1.5 (-120) Total: 8 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)

Giants vs Marlins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Robbie Ray (Giants) - 7-0, 2.56 ERA vs Edward Cabrera (Marlins) - 1-1, 4.73 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Giants will send Robbie Ray (7-0) to the mound, while Edward Cabrera (1-1) will take the ball for the Marlins. Ray's team is 8-3-0 against the spread this season in his starts. When Ray starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 6-1. The Marlins have a 6-2-0 record against the spread in Cabrera's starts. The Marlins are 3-4 in Cabrera's seven starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Giants vs Marlins Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Giants win (57.6%)

Giants vs Marlins Moneyline

Miami is a +140 underdog on the moneyline, while San Francisco is a -166 favorite on the road.

Giants vs Marlins Spread

The Marlins are +1.5 on the run line against the Giants. The Marlins are -120 to cover, and the Giants are -100.

Giants vs Marlins Over/Under

The over/under for Giants-Marlins on May 31 is 8. The over is -102, and the under is -120.

Giants vs Marlins Betting Trends

The Giants have been favorites in 36 games this season and have come away with the win 22 times (61.1%) in those contests.

San Francisco has a record of 4-2 in contests when sportsbooks favor them by -166 or more on the moneyline.

Contests with the Giants have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 27 of 57 chances this season.

The Giants have posted a record of 26-31-0 against the spread this season.

The Marlins have won 18 of the 49 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (36.7%).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +140 or longer, Miami has gone 8-15 (34.8%).

In the 55 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Marlins, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 32 times (32-23-0).

The Marlins have collected a 30-25-0 record ATS this season (covering 54.5% of the time).

Giants Player Leaders

Jung Hoo Lee is hitting .274 with 14 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 15 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .324 and a slugging percentage of .438.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 44th in batting average, 86th in on-base percentage, and 68th in slugging.

Wilmer Flores is batting .257 with four doubles, 10 home runs and 17 walks. He's slugging .426 with an on-base percentage of .321.

He ranks 78th in batting average, 95th in on-base percentage and 79th in slugging among qualifying hitters.

Flores enters this game looking to extend his five-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .300 with two doubles and three RBIs.

Heliot Ramos leads San Francisco in slugging percentage (.488) and total hits (61) this season.

Ramos has recorded a hit in three straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .227 with a triple, a home run and three RBIs.

Matt Chapman has 46 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .353.

Chapman enters this matchup on a two-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .438 with two doubles, a home run, three walks and an RBI.

Marlins Player Leaders

Kyle Stowers has accumulated 55 hits with a .359 on-base percentage and a .500 slugging percentage, all club-highs for the Marlins. He's batting .286.

Including all the qualifying players in the big leagues, his batting average ranks 31st, his on-base percentage ranks 36th, and he is 25th in slugging.

Eric Wagaman is hitting .255 with 11 doubles, a triple, four home runs and 14 walks. He's slugging .385 with an on-base percentage of .304.

He is currently 84th in batting average, 122nd in on-base percentage and 111th in slugging percentage among all qualifying batters.

Otto Lopez is batting .236 with six doubles, four home runs and 15 walks.

Agustin Ramirez is hitting .254 with 11 doubles, seven home runs and 11 walks.

Giants vs Marlins Head to Head

5/30/2025: 2-0 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

2-0 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 9/1/2024: 7-5 MIA (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225)

7-5 MIA (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225) 8/31/2024: 4-3 MIA (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

4-3 MIA (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 8/30/2024: 3-1 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235)

3-1 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235) 4/17/2024: 3-1 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

3-1 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 4/16/2024: 6-3 MIA (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

6-3 MIA (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 4/15/2024: 4-3 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

4-3 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 5/21/2023: 7-5 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

7-5 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 5/20/2023: 1-0 MIA (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

1-0 MIA (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 5/19/2023: 4-3 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

