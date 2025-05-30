Giants vs Marlins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 30

Odds updated as of 1:11 a.m.

The San Francisco Giants versus the Miami Marlins is on the MLB schedule for Friday.

Giants vs Marlins Game Info

San Francisco Giants (31-25) vs. Miami Marlins (22-32)

Date: Friday, May 30, 2025

Friday, May 30, 2025 Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Venue: loanDepot park -- Miami, Florida

loanDepot park -- Miami, Florida Coverage: MLB Network, FDSFL, and NBCS-BA

Giants vs Marlins Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: SF: (-184) | MIA: (+154)

SF: (-184) | MIA: (+154) Spread: SF: -1.5 (-110) | MIA: +1.5 (-110)

SF: -1.5 (-110) | MIA: +1.5 (-110) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-108) | Under: (-112)

Giants vs Marlins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Kyle Harrison (Giants) - 0-1, 3.86 ERA vs Cal Quantrill (Marlins) - 3-4, 6.09 ERA

The Giants will give the nod to Kyle Harrison (0-1, 3.86 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 1 on the season, and the Marlins will counter with Cal Quantrill (3-4, 6.09 ERA). Harrison and his team failed to cover the spread in his only opportunity this season as a starter. Harrison's team lost his only start as a favorite this season. The Marlins have gone 7-3-0 ATS in Quantrill's 10 starts that had a set spread. The Marlins have been the underdog on the moneyline in 10 of Quantrill's starts this season, and they went 6-4 in those games.

Giants vs Marlins Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Giants win (54.5%)

Giants vs Marlins Moneyline

Miami is a +154 underdog on the moneyline, while San Francisco is a -184 favorite on the road.

Giants vs Marlins Spread

The Giants are 1.5-run road favorites on the runline against the Marlins. The Giants are -110 to cover, and the Marlins are -110.

Giants vs Marlins Over/Under

Giants versus Marlins, on May 30, has an over/under of 8.5, with the over being -108 and the under -112.

Giants vs Marlins Betting Trends

The Giants have won in 21, or 60%, of the 35 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This season San Francisco has come away with a win four times in six chances when named as a favorite of at least -184 on the moneyline.

The Giants and their opponents have gone over in 27 of their 56 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Giants have posted a record of 25-31-0 against the spread this season.

The Marlins have won 37.5% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (18-30).

Miami has a 7-14 record (winning just 33.3% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +154 or longer.

In the 54 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Marlins, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 32 times (32-22-0).

The Marlins are 30-24-0 ATS this season.

Giants Player Leaders

Jung Hoo Lee has 14 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 15 walks while batting .276. He has an on-base percentage of .326 and a slugging percentage of .444.

Among qualifying hitters in the majors, he is 44th in batting average, 86th in on-base percentage, and 60th in slugging.

Wilmer Flores is batting .258 with four doubles, 10 home runs and 17 walks, while slugging .429 with an on-base percentage of .323.

He is 74th in batting average, 95th in on-base percentage and 77th in slugging among qualified hitters.

Flores has picked up a hit in four games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .263 with two doubles, a walk and two RBIs.

Heliot Ramos leads San Francisco with 60 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .486.

Ramos takes a two-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is hitting .227 with a home run and three RBIs.

Matt Chapman is batting .224 with a .342 OBP and 25 RBI for San Francisco this season.

Marlins Player Leaders

Kyle Stowers has racked up a team-best OBP (.362) and slugging percentage (.508), and paces the Marlins in hits (55, while batting .291).

Including all the qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 22nd in batting average, 36th in on-base percentage and 24th in slugging percentage.

Eric Wagaman is hitting .255 with 11 doubles, a triple, four home runs and 14 walks. He's slugging .388 with an on-base percentage of .305.

His batting average ranks 82nd among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 121st, and he is 108th in slugging.

Otto Lopez has six doubles, four home runs and 14 walks while hitting .239.

Agustin Ramirez has 11 doubles, seven home runs and 10 walks while batting .262.

