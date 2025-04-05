Giants vs Mariners Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 5

Odds updated as of 8:14 p.m.

The San Francisco Giants are among the MLB squads playing on Saturday, up against the Seattle Mariners.

Giants vs Mariners Game Info

San Francisco Giants (6-1) vs. Seattle Mariners (3-5)

Date: Saturday, April 5, 2025

Saturday, April 5, 2025 Time: 9:05 p.m. ET

9:05 p.m. ET Venue: Oracle Park -- San Francisco, California

Oracle Park -- San Francisco, California Coverage: NBCS-BA and ROOT Sports NW

Giants vs Mariners Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: SF: (-120) | SEA: (+102)

SF: (-120) | SEA: (+102) Spread: SF: +1.5 (-210) | SEA: -1.5 (+172)

SF: +1.5 (-210) | SEA: -1.5 (+172) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Giants vs Mariners Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Robbie Ray (Giants) - 1-0, 5.06 ERA vs Bryce Miller (Mariners) - 0-1, 4.76 ERA

The Giants will give the nod to Robbie Ray (1-0) versus the Mariners and Bryce Miller (0-1). Ray helped his team cover the spread in his only opportunity this season as a starter. Ray's team won his only start as a favorite this season. Miller has started just one game with a set spread, which the Mariners failed to cover. The Mariners have yet to be named a moneyline underdog when Miller starts this season.

Giants vs Mariners Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Mariners win (56.8%)

Giants vs Mariners Moneyline

Seattle is the underdog, +102 on the moneyline, while San Francisco is a -120 favorite at home.

Giants vs Mariners Spread

The Mariners are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Giants. The Mariners are +172 to cover, while the Giants are -210 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Giants vs Mariners Over/Under

The over/under for Giants-Mariners on April 5 is 7.5. The over is -110, and the under is -110.

Giants vs Mariners Betting Trends

The Giants have been named as the favorite four times this year and have yet to lose any of those games.

San Francisco has not lost in three games when named as a moneyline favorite of -120 or better.

Contests with the Giants have gone over the total set by bookmakers in five of seven chances this season.

The Giants are 5-2-0 against the spread in their seven games that had a posted line this season.

The Mariners have been the moneyline underdog just two other times so far this season, and they split the games.

Seattle has played as a moneyline underdog of +102 or longer in just two games this season, which it split 1-1.

The Mariners have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total two times this season for a 2-5-1 record against the over/under.

The Mariners are 3-5-0 against the spread this season.

Giants Player Leaders

Wilmer Flores is batting .214 with four home runs and a walk. He has an on-base percentage of .267 while slugging .643.

Among all qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 112th, his on-base percentage ranks 132nd, and he is 21st in slugging.

Flores will look for his third straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .200 with two home runs, a walk and six RBI.

Heliot Ramos leads San Francisco with 10 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .710. He's batting .323 with an on-base percentage of .344.

Among qualifying hitters, his batting average places him 24th, his on-base percentage 70th, and his slugging percentage 11th.

Ramos has picked up at least one hit in seven games in a row. During his last seven outings he is hitting .323 with three doubles, three home runs, a walk and eight RBI.

Matt Chapman leads San Francisco with an OBP of .419 this season while batting .280 with six walks and three runs scored.

Chapman has logged a hit or more in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .294 with two home runs, six walks and six RBI.

Jung Hoo Lee is batting .250 with a .333 OBP and three RBI for San Francisco this season.

Lee takes a five-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is batting .273 with three doubles, a walk and three RBI.

Mariners Player Leaders

Julio Rodriguez has accumulated seven hits with a .417 on-base percentage, leading the Mariners in both statistics. He's batting .250 and slugging .536.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the big leagues, he ranks 75th in batting average, 26th in on-base percentage and 42nd in slugging percentage.

Jorge Polanco is slugging .750 to pace his team. He has a batting average of .450 with an on-base percentage of .476.

Randy Arozarena is batting .143 with two doubles, two home runs and six walks.

Cal Raleigh has a home run and six walks while batting .143.

Giants vs Mariners Head to Head

4/4/2025: 10-9 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

10-9 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 8/25/2024: 4-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

4-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 8/24/2024: 4-3 SF (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

4-3 SF (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 8/23/2024: 6-5 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

6-5 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 7/5/2023: 2-0 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

2-0 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 7/4/2023: 6-0 SEA (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

