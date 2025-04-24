Giants vs Brewers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 24

Odds updated as of 10:11 p.m.

The San Francisco Giants versus the Milwaukee Brewers is on the MLB schedule for Thursday.

Giants vs Brewers Game Info

San Francisco Giants (15-9) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (13-11)

Date: Thursday, April 24, 2025

Thursday, April 24, 2025 Time: 3:45 p.m. ET

3:45 p.m. ET Venue: Oracle Park -- San Francisco, California

Oracle Park -- San Francisco, California Coverage: NBCS-BA and FDSWI

Giants vs Brewers Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: SF: (-142) | MIL: (+120)

SF: (-142) | MIL: (+120) Spread: SF: -1.5 (+146) | MIL: +1.5 (-178)

SF: -1.5 (+146) | MIL: +1.5 (-178) Total: 6.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Giants vs Brewers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Landen Roupp (Giants) - 2-1, 4.09 ERA vs Tobias Myers (Brewers) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA

The Giants will look to Landen Roupp (2-1) against the Brewers and Tobias Myers. When Roupp starts, his team is 2-2-0 against the spread this season. Roupp's team is 1-1 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. Last season Myers and his team went 14-12-0 against the spread in games he pitched. Myers and his team put together a 5-5 record in the 10 games he pitched when they were moneyline underdogs a season ago.

Giants vs Brewers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Brewers win (52.2%)

Giants vs Brewers Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Giants vs. Brewers reveal San Francisco as the favorite (-142) and Milwaukee as the underdog (+120) on the road.

Giants vs Brewers Spread

The Brewers are +1.5 on the run line against the Giants. The Brewers are -178 to cover, and the Giants are +146.

Giants vs Brewers Over/Under

A combined run total of 6.5 has been set for Giants-Brewers on April 24, with the over at -110 and the under at -110.

Giants vs Brewers Betting Trends

The Giants have come away with nine wins in the 13 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This year San Francisco has won two of five games when listed as at least -142 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Giants have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 15 of 24 chances this season.

In 24 games with a line this season, the Giants have a mark of 13-11-0 against the spread.

The Brewers have been the underdog on the moneyline 10 total times this season. They've gone 3-7 in those games.

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +120 or longer, Milwaukee has gone 1-5 (16.7%).

The Brewers have played in 24 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 10 times (10-14-0).

The Brewers have collected a 13-11-0 record ATS this season (covering 54.2% of the time).

Giants Player Leaders

Jung Hoo Lee leads San Francisco in slugging percentage (.573) and total hits (28) this season. He's batting .315 with an on-base percentage of .374.

Among all qualified hitters, he ranks 19th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 34th, and he is 14th in slugging.

Wilmer Flores has seven home runs and six walks. He's batting .247 and slugging .494 with an on-base percentage of .304.

He ranks 83rd in batting average, 105th in on-base percentage and 35th in slugging in the major leagues.

Flores brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .278 with a home run, three walks and two RBI.

Matt James Chapman is batting .235 with a .432 slugging percentage and 14 RBI this year.

Mike Yastrzemski leads San Francisco in OBP (.423) this season, fueled by 18 hits.

Yastrzemski takes a two-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is batting .250 with two doubles, four walks and two RBI.

Brewers Player Leaders

Brice Turang has a slugging percentage of .442, a team-high for the Brewers. He's batting .337 with an on-base percentage of .375.

Including all qualified hitters, he is eighth in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 33rd and he is 61st in slugging.

Jackson Chourio's 27 hits lead his team. He has a batting average of .260 while slugging .500 with an on-base percentage of .278.

His batting average ranks 72nd among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 128th, and he is 32nd in slugging.

Sal Frelick a has .412 on-base percentage to pace the Brewers.

Christian Yelich is batting .222 with three doubles, five home runs and 13 walks.

Giants vs Brewers Head to Head

4/22/2025: 11-3 MIL (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

11-3 MIL (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 4/21/2025: 5-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

5-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 9/12/2024: 3-0 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

3-0 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 9/11/2024: 13-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

13-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 9/10/2024: 3-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

3-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 8/29/2024: 6-0 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

6-0 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 8/28/2024: 5-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

5-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 8/27/2024: 5-4 SF (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

5-4 SF (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 5/28/2023: 7-5 MIL (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

7-5 MIL (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 5/27/2023: 3-1 SF (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

