Georgia vs Tennessee Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 3 2025

On Saturday in college football, the Georgia Bulldogs are playing the Tennessee Volunteers.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding NCAA football betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Georgia vs Tennessee Odds & Spread

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: Georgia: (-178) | Tennessee: (+146)

Georgia: (-178) | Tennessee: (+146) Spread: Georgia: -4.5 (-102) | Tennessee: +4.5 (-120)

Georgia: -4.5 (-102) | Tennessee: +4.5 (-120) Total: 49.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Georgia vs Tennessee Betting Trends

Georgia hasn't won a game against the spread this year.

Georgia is winless ATS (0-2) as a 4.5-point favorite or greater this season.

Georgia has had one game (of two) hit the over this year.

Tennessee owns two wins against the spread this season.

Every Tennessee game has hit the over this year.

Georgia vs Tennessee Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Bulldogs win (54.8%)

Georgia vs Tennessee Point Spread

Georgia is favored by 4.5 points (-102 to cover) in this matchup. Tennessee, the underdog, is -120.

Georgia vs Tennessee Over/Under

An over/under of 49.5 has been set for Georgia-Tennessee on Sept. 13, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

Georgia vs Tennessee Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Tennessee-Georgia, Tennessee is the underdog at +146, and Georgia is -178.

Georgia vs. Tennessee Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Georgia 36.5 44 6.5 9 54.0 2 Tennessee 58.5 4 21.5 74 55.0 2

Georgia vs. Tennessee Game Info

Game day: Saturday, September 13, 2025

Saturday, September 13, 2025 Game time: 3:30 p.m. ET

3:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ABC

ABC Location: Knoxville, Tennessee

Knoxville, Tennessee Stadium: Neyland Stadium

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Check out even more in-depth Georgia vs. Tennessee analysis on FanDuel Research.