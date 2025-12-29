Georgia vs LIU College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 29

The Georgia Bulldogs (11-1) aim to extend a four-game home winning streak when they host the Long Island Sharks (6-6) on December 29, 2025.

Georgia vs. LIU Game Info and Odds

Game day: Monday, December 29, 2025

Monday, December 29, 2025 Game time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Location: Athens, Georgia

Athens, Georgia Arena: Stegeman Coliseum

Georgia vs. LIU Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Georgia win (98.2%)

Before making a wager on Monday's Georgia-LIU spread (Georgia -29.5) or over/under (174.5 points), see the betting insights and trends below.

Georgia vs. LIU: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Georgia has won six games against the spread this season, while failing to cover six times.

LIU is 7-4-0 ATS this season.

Georgia covers the spread when it is a 29.5-point favorite or more 40% of the time. That's more often than LIU covers as an underdog of 29.5 or more (never covered this season).

Against the spread last season, the Bulldogs fared better when playing at home, covering 12 times in 18 home games, and four times in 10 road games.

In 2024-25 against the spread, the Sharks had a better winning percentage at home (.727, 8-3-0 record) than on the road (.600, 6-4-0).

Georgia vs. LIU Head-to-Head Comparison

On offense, Georgia was the 136th-ranked team in the country (75.3 points per game) last season. Defensively, it was 107th (69.9 points conceded per game).

At 32.8 rebounds per game and 29.0 rebounds conceded, Georgia was 135th and 53rd in college basketball, respectively, last year.

At 12.5 assists per game last season, Georgia was 260th in the nation.

In terms of turnovers, Georgia was 297th in college basketball in committing them (12.4 per game) last season. It was 140th in forcing them (11.7 per game).

LIU was led by its defense last season, as it ranked 24th-best in the country by giving up just 65.3 points per game. It ranked 325th in college basketball in points scored (67.7 per contest).

LIU averaged 32.3 rebounds per game (162nd-ranked in college basketball) last year, while allowing 28.5 rebounds per contest (36th-ranked).

LIU ranked 300th in the nation with 11.8 dimes per contest.

With 12.2 turnovers per game, LIU was 277th in the nation. It forced 12.9 turnovers per contest, which ranked 53rd in college basketball.

