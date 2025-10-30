Georgia vs Florida Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 10 2025
In college football action on Saturday, the Georgia Bulldogs face the Florida Gators.
Georgia vs Florida Odds & Spread
- Moneyline: Georgia: (-290) | Florida: (+235)
- Spread: Georgia: -7.5 (-104) | Florida: +7.5 (-118)
- Total: 50.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)
Georgia vs Florida Betting Trends
- Georgia is 3-4-0 against the spread this season.
- Georgia has two wins ATS (2-2) as a 7.5-point or higher favorite in 2025.
- This season, three of Georgia's seven games have go over the point total.
- Florida has posted two wins against the spread this year.
- Florida has no wins ATS (0-1) as a 7.5-point underdog or more this year.
- Two Florida games (of seven) have hit the over this season.
Georgia vs Florida Prediction & Pick
All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Bulldogs win (69.4%)
Georgia vs Florida Point Spread
Georgia is favored by 7.5 points (-104 to cover) in this matchup. Florida, the underdog, is -118.
Georgia vs Florida Over/Under
A total of 50.5 points has been set for the Georgia-Florida matchup on Nov. 1, with the over available at -110 and the under at -110.
Georgia vs Florida Moneyline
Georgia is a -290 favorite on the moneyline, while Florida is a +235 underdog.
Georgia vs. Florida Points Insights
Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
|Georgia
|33.7
|54
|19.6
|22
|52.1
|7
|Florida
|22.4
|117
|20.0
|24
|50.6
|7
Georgia vs. Florida Game Info
- Game day: Saturday, November 1, 2025
- Game time: 3:30 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ABC
- Location: Jacksonville, Florida
- Stadium: EverBank Stadium
