Georgia vs Florida Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 10 2025

In college football action on Saturday, the Georgia Bulldogs face the Florida Gators.

Georgia vs Florida Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Georgia: (-290) | Florida: (+235)

Georgia: (-290) | Florida: (+235) Spread: Georgia: -7.5 (-104) | Florida: +7.5 (-118)

Georgia: -7.5 (-104) | Florida: +7.5 (-118) Total: 50.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Georgia vs Florida Betting Trends

Georgia is 3-4-0 against the spread this season.

Georgia has two wins ATS (2-2) as a 7.5-point or higher favorite in 2025.

This season, three of Georgia's seven games have go over the point total.

Florida has posted two wins against the spread this year.

Florida has no wins ATS (0-1) as a 7.5-point underdog or more this year.

Two Florida games (of seven) have hit the over this season.

Georgia vs Florida Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Bulldogs win (69.4%)

Georgia vs Florida Point Spread

Georgia is favored by 7.5 points (-104 to cover) in this matchup. Florida, the underdog, is -118.

Georgia vs Florida Over/Under

A total of 50.5 points has been set for the Georgia-Florida matchup on Nov. 1, with the over available at -110 and the under at -110.

Georgia vs Florida Moneyline

Georgia is a -290 favorite on the moneyline, while Florida is a +235 underdog.

Georgia vs. Florida Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Georgia 33.7 54 19.6 22 52.1 7 Florida 22.4 117 20.0 24 50.6 7

Georgia vs. Florida Game Info

Game day: Saturday, November 1, 2025

Saturday, November 1, 2025 Game time: 3:30 p.m. ET

3:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ABC

ABC Location: Jacksonville, Florida

Jacksonville, Florida Stadium: EverBank Stadium

