2023 Georgia Tech Football Odds and Schedule

In 2023, the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets have posted a record of 3-3. For a glimpse at the team's full results and schedule, keep scrolling.

Georgia Tech 2023 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Score Favorite Total 1 Louisville September 1 L 39-34 Cardinals (-7.5) 49.5 2 South Carolina State September 9 W 48-13 - - 3 @ Ole Miss September 16 L 48-23 Rebels (-16.5) 61.5 4 @ Wake Forest September 23 W 30-16 Demon Deacons (-3.5) 58.5 5 Bowling Green September 30 L 38-27 Yellow Jackets (-20.5) 48.5 6 @ Miami (FL) October 7 W 23-20 Hurricanes (-19.5) 56.5 8 Boston College October 21 - - - View Full Table

Georgia Tech Last Game

In their previous matchup, the Yellow Jackets won 23-20 over the Miami Hurricanes. In that game against the Hurricanes, Haynes King had 151 yards on 12-of-25 passing (48.0%) for the Ramblin' Wreck, with one touchdown and two interceptions. He also carried the ball 10 times for 46 yards and one rushing touchdown. On the ground, Jamal Haynes ran for 33 yards on seven carries (4.7 yards per carry) and one touchdown. Christian Leary reeled in one ball for 44 yards (averaging 44.0 per catch), while scoring one touchdown against the Hurricanes.

Georgia Tech Betting Insights

Georgia Tech has been the moneyline favorite only one other time so far this season, a game they lost.

