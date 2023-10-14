Georgia State vs Marshall Prediction, Odds, & Betting Trends for College Football Week 7 Game

Saturday's slate in college football includes a matchup between the Georgia State Panthers and the Marshall Thundering Herd.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NCAA football betting insights.

Georgia State vs Marshall Odds & Spread

Kick off the NFL season with $200 in Bonus Bets - win or lose - when you place your first $5 bet!

All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: Georgia State: (-118) | Marshall: (-102)

Georgia State: (-118) | Marshall: (-102) Spread: Georgia State: -1.5 (-106) | Marshall: +1.5 (-114)

Georgia State: -1.5 (-106) | Marshall: +1.5 (-114) Total: 53.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Georgia State vs Marshall Betting Trends

Georgia State is 3-1-0 against the spread this season.

Georgia State has two wins ATS (2-1) as a 1.5-point or higher favorite in 2023.

Georgia State has had one game (of four) go over the total this season.

Marshall owns two wins against the spread this season.

Marshall is winless ATS (0-1) when playing as at least 1.5-point underdogs this season.

Of four Marshall games so far this season, three have gone over the total.

Georgia State vs Marshall Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Panthers win (50.9%)

Georgia State vs Marshall Point Spread

Marshall is an underdog by 1.5 points versus Georgia State. Marshall is -114 to cover the spread, and Georgia State is -106.

Georgia State vs Marshall Over/Under

A total of 53.5 points has been set for the Georgia State-Marshall matchup on October 14, with the over available at -110 and the under at -110.

Georgia State vs Marshall Moneyline

Georgia State is the favorite, -118 on the moneyline, while Marshall is a -102 underdog.

Georgia State vs. Marshall Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Georgia State 31 79 23.8 43 54.8 1 5 Marshall 31.6 75 26 54 44.3 2 5

Bet $5 on Panthers vs. Thundering Herd and Get $200 in Bonus Bets + $100 off NFL Sunday Ticket!

Check out even more in-depth Georgia State vs. Marshall analysis on FanDuel Research.