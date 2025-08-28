Georgia Southern vs Fresno State Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 1 2025
Saturday's slate in college football includes a matchup between the Georgia Southern Eagles and the Fresno State Bulldogs.
Georgia Southern vs Fresno State Odds & Spread
- Moneyline: Georgia Southern: (-120) | Fresno State: (+100)
- Spread: Georgia Southern: -1.5 (-110) | Fresno State: +1.5 (-110)
- Total: 50.5 -- Over: (-114) | Under: (-106)
Georgia Southern vs Fresno State Betting Trends
- Georgia Southern had eight wins in 13 games against the spread last season.
- Georgia Southern had two wins ATS (2-4) as 1.5-point or greater favorites last year.
- There were six Georgia Southern games (out of 13) that went over the total last year.
- Fresno State posted a 7-5-0 record against the spread last season.
- Fresno State had two wins ATS (2-3) as a 1.5-point underdog or more last season.
- Out of 12 Fresno State games last season, five went over the total.
Georgia Southern vs Fresno State Prediction & Pick
All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Eagles win (53%)
Georgia Southern vs Fresno State Point Spread
Fresno State is a 1.5-point underdog against Georgia Southern. Fresno State is -110 to cover the spread, and Georgia Southern is -110.
Georgia Southern vs Fresno State Over/Under
Georgia Southern versus Fresno State on Aug. 30 has an over/under of 50.5 points, with the over -114 and the under -106.
Georgia Southern vs Fresno State Moneyline
Georgia Southern is a -120 favorite on the moneyline, while Fresno State is a +100 underdog.
Georgia Southern vs. Fresno State Points Insights
- The average implied total for the Eagles last season was 33.1 points, 7.1 more points than their implied total of 26 points in Saturday's game.
- The Bulldogs' average implied point total last season (28.9 points) is 3.9 points higher than their implied total in this matchup (25 points).
Georgia Southern vs. Fresno State Game Info
- Game day: Saturday, August 30, 2025
- Game time: 9:30 p.m. ET
- TV channel: Fox Sports 1
- Location: Fresno, California
- Stadium: Valley Children's Stadium
