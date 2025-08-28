Georgia Southern vs Fresno State Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 1 2025

Saturday's slate in college football includes a matchup between the Georgia Southern Eagles and the Fresno State Bulldogs.

Georgia Southern vs Fresno State Odds & Spread

Georgia Southern vs Fresno State Betting Trends

Georgia Southern had eight wins in 13 games against the spread last season.

Georgia Southern had two wins ATS (2-4) as 1.5-point or greater favorites last year.

There were six Georgia Southern games (out of 13) that went over the total last year.

Fresno State posted a 7-5-0 record against the spread last season.

Fresno State had two wins ATS (2-3) as a 1.5-point underdog or more last season.

Out of 12 Fresno State games last season, five went over the total.

Georgia Southern vs Fresno State Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Eagles win (53%)

Georgia Southern vs Fresno State Point Spread

Fresno State is a 1.5-point underdog against Georgia Southern. Fresno State is -110 to cover the spread, and Georgia Southern is -110.

Georgia Southern vs Fresno State Over/Under

Georgia Southern versus Fresno State on Aug. 30 has an over/under of 50.5 points, with the over -114 and the under -106.

Georgia Southern vs Fresno State Moneyline

Georgia Southern is a -120 favorite on the moneyline, while Fresno State is a +100 underdog.

Georgia Southern vs. Fresno State Points Insights

The average implied total for the Eagles last season was 33.1 points, 7.1 more points than their implied total of 26 points in Saturday's game.

The Bulldogs' average implied point total last season (28.9 points) is 3.9 points higher than their implied total in this matchup (25 points).

Georgia Southern vs. Fresno State Game Info

Game day: Saturday, August 30, 2025

Saturday, August 30, 2025 Game time: 9:30 p.m. ET

9:30 p.m. ET TV channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Fresno, California

Fresno, California Stadium: Valley Children's Stadium

