Georgia Southern vs Coastal Carolina Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 12 2025
The Saturday slate in college football includes a matchup between the Georgia Southern Eagles and the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers.
Georgia Southern vs Coastal Carolina Odds & Spread
- Moneyline: Georgia Southern: (-146) | Coastal Carolina: (+122)
- Spread: Georgia Southern: -2.5 (-122) | Coastal Carolina: +2.5 (100)
- Total: 60.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)
Georgia Southern vs Coastal Carolina Betting Trends
- Against the spread, Georgia Southern is 5-4-0 this year.
- Georgia Southern owns an ATS record of 3-0 as 2.5-point or greater favorites.
- There have been six Georgia Southern games (of nine) that hit the over this season.
- Coastal Carolina has five wins in nine contests against the spread this season.
- Against the spread as 2.5-point underdogs or greater, Coastal Carolina is 4-3.
- Coastal Carolina has played nine games this season, and six of them have gone over the total.
Georgia Southern vs Coastal Carolina Prediction & Pick
All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Eagles win (56.7%)
Georgia Southern vs Coastal Carolina Point Spread
Coastal Carolina is an underdog by 2.5 points versus Georgia Southern. Coastal Carolina is +100 to cover the spread, and Georgia Southern is -122.
Georgia Southern vs Coastal Carolina Over/Under
Georgia Southern versus Coastal Carolina, on Nov. 15, has an over/under of 60.5, with the over being -110 and the under -110.
Georgia Southern vs Coastal Carolina Moneyline
Georgia Southern is a -146 favorite on the moneyline, while Coastal Carolina is a +122 underdog.
Georgia Southern vs. Coastal Carolina Points Insights
Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
|Georgia Southern
|28.3
|69
|34.0
|123
|57.9
|9
|Coastal Carolina
|24.1
|100
|28.0
|86
|52.4
|9
Georgia Southern vs. Coastal Carolina Game Info
- Game day: Saturday, November 15, 2025
- Game time: 6 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ESPN+
- Location: Statesboro, Georgia
- Stadium: Allen E. Paulson Stadium
