Georgia Southern vs Coastal Carolina Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 12 2025

The Saturday slate in college football includes a matchup between the Georgia Southern Eagles and the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers.

Georgia Southern vs Coastal Carolina Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Georgia Southern: (-146) | Coastal Carolina: (+122)

Georgia Southern: -2.5 (-122) | Coastal Carolina: +2.5 (100)

Georgia Southern: -2.5 (-122) | Coastal Carolina: +2.5 (100) Total: 60.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Georgia Southern vs Coastal Carolina Betting Trends

Against the spread, Georgia Southern is 5-4-0 this year.

Georgia Southern owns an ATS record of 3-0 as 2.5-point or greater favorites.

There have been six Georgia Southern games (of nine) that hit the over this season.

Coastal Carolina has five wins in nine contests against the spread this season.

Against the spread as 2.5-point underdogs or greater, Coastal Carolina is 4-3.

Coastal Carolina has played nine games this season, and six of them have gone over the total.

Georgia Southern vs Coastal Carolina Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Eagles win (56.7%)

Georgia Southern vs Coastal Carolina Point Spread

Coastal Carolina is an underdog by 2.5 points versus Georgia Southern. Coastal Carolina is +100 to cover the spread, and Georgia Southern is -122.

Georgia Southern vs Coastal Carolina Over/Under

Georgia Southern versus Coastal Carolina, on Nov. 15, has an over/under of 60.5, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

Georgia Southern vs Coastal Carolina Moneyline

Georgia Southern is a -146 favorite on the moneyline, while Coastal Carolina is a +122 underdog.

Georgia Southern vs. Coastal Carolina Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Georgia Southern 28.3 69 34.0 123 57.9 9 Coastal Carolina 24.1 100 28.0 86 52.4 9

Georgia Southern vs. Coastal Carolina Game Info

Game day: Saturday, November 15, 2025

6 p.m. ET

6 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

Statesboro, Georgia

Statesboro, Georgia Stadium: Allen E. Paulson Stadium

