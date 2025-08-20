2025 Georgia Southern Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 12:29 p.m.

When the Georgia Southern Eagles start their 2025 season on Aug. 30, they will match up with Fresno State. For the rest of the Eagles' college football schedule, keep scrolling.

Georgia Southern 2025 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Score Favorite Total 1 @ Fresno State Aug. 30 - Bulldogs (-2.5) 53.5 2 @ USC Sept. 6 - - - 3 Jacksonville State Sept. 13 - - - 4 Maine Sept. 20 - - - 5 @ James Madison Sept. 27 - - - 7 Southern Miss Oct. 9 - - - 8 Georgia State Oct. 18 - - - View Full Table ChevronDown

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Georgia Southern 2025 Schedule Insights

The Eagles will have six teams who made a 2024 bowl game on their schedule in 2025.

Georgia Southern has a schedule that includes seven games in 2025 against teams that finished over .500 in 2024 (one of those teams won nine or more games and two of them totaled less than four wins).

Georgia Southern Betting Insights (2024)

Georgia Southern went 8-5-0 ATS last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total six times in Eagles games.

Georgia Southern won 60% of the games last season when it was favored on the moneyline (3-2).

Check out more stats and analysis about Georgia Southern on FanDuel Research!

Bet on the Georgia Southern Eagles on FanDuel today!