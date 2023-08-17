2023 Georgia Southern Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 6:59 AM

In 2023, the Georgia Southern Eagles have posted a record of 4-1. For a glimpse at the team's full results and schedule, keep scrolling.

Georgia Southern 2023 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Score Favorite Total 1 Citadel September 2 W 34-0 - - 2 UAB September 9 W 49-35 Eagles (-6.5) 62.5 3 @ Wisconsin September 16 L 35-14 Badgers (-19.5) 65.5 4 @ Ball State September 23 W 40-3 Eagles (-5.5) 60.5 5 Coastal Carolina September 30 W 38-28 Eagles (-6.5) 66.5 7 @ James Madison October 14 - Dukes (-5.5) 59.5 8 UL Monroe October 21 - - - View Full Table

Georgia Southern Last Game

The Eagles went head to head against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers in their most recent game, winning 38-28. Against the Chanticleers, Davis Brin led the Eagles with 322 yards on 34-of-56 passing (60.7%) for three TDs and no interceptions. In the ground game, Jalen White took 11 carries for 77 yards (7.0 yards per carry) and one touchdown, while adding one reception for zero yards in the passing game. Khaleb Hood accumulated 12 catches for 131 yards (10.9 per catch) and one touchdown against the Chanticleers.

Georgia Southern Betting Insights

Georgia Southern has not yet lost a game it played as the moneyline favorite this season, going 3-0.

