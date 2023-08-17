FanDuel Research Sportsbook Fantasy Casino Racing Fanduel TV Free2Play
2023 Georgia Southern Football Odds and Schedule

Data Skrive
Data Skrive
2023 Georgia Southern Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 6:59 AM

In 2023, the Georgia Southern Eagles have posted a record of 4-1. For a glimpse at the team's full results and schedule, keep scrolling.

Georgia Southern 2023 Schedule

Week
Opponent
Date
Score
Favorite
Total
1CitadelSeptember 2W 34-0--
2UABSeptember 9W 49-35Eagles (-6.5)62.5
3@ WisconsinSeptember 16L 35-14Badgers (-19.5)65.5
4@ Ball StateSeptember 23W 40-3Eagles (-5.5)60.5
5Coastal CarolinaSeptember 30W 38-28Eagles (-6.5)66.5
7@ James MadisonOctober 14-Dukes (-5.5)59.5
8UL MonroeOctober 21---
Georgia Southern Last Game

The Eagles went head to head against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers in their most recent game, winning 38-28. Against the Chanticleers, Davis Brin led the Eagles with 322 yards on 34-of-56 passing (60.7%) for three TDs and no interceptions. In the ground game, Jalen White took 11 carries for 77 yards (7.0 yards per carry) and one touchdown, while adding one reception for zero yards in the passing game. Khaleb Hood accumulated 12 catches for 131 yards (10.9 per catch) and one touchdown against the Chanticleers.

Georgia Southern Betting Insights

  • Georgia Southern has not yet lost a game it played as the moneyline favorite this season, going 3-0.
