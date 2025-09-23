George Pickens Fantasy Football Week 4: Stats and Projections vs. Packers

Wideout George Pickens is looking at a matchup versus the seventh-ranked passing defense in the league (168 yards allowed per game) in Week 4, when his Dallas Cowboys meet the Green Bay Packers, Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET.

Considering Pickens for your DFS roster, with his next game against the Packers? We've got stats and info for you below.

George Pickens Week 4 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Dallas Cowboys vs. Green Bay Packers

Dallas Cowboys vs. Green Bay Packers Game Date: September 28, 2025

September 28, 2025 Game Time: 8:20 p.m.

8:20 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 11.3

11.3 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 14.4

14.4 Projected Receiving Yards: 88.87

88.87 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.43

Projections provided by numberFire

Pickens Fantasy Performance

At the WR position, Pickens is currently the 18th-ranked fantasy player (75th overall), putting up 28.6 total fantasy points (9.5 per game).

Last week against the Chicago Bears, Pickens produced 12.8 fantasy points, tallying five receptions on nine targets for 68 yards and one TD.

Packers Defensive Performance

Green Bay has not allowed a player to register over 300 yards passing versus them in a matchup yet this season.

The Packers have allowed two players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

Green Bay has allowed one player to pass for at least two TDs in a game this year.

The Packers have not given up more than two passing touchdowns to an opposing quarterback this season.

Green Bay has not allowed more than 100 yards receiving to an opposing player this season.

The Packers have allowed a TD reception by three players this season.

Green Bay has not given up more than one touchdown catch to an opposing player this year.

No player has racked up over 100 yards on the ground in a game against the Packers this season.

Green Bay has allowed one player to score at least one rushing touchdown against them this year.

The Packers have not given up more than one rushing TD to an opposing player this season.

