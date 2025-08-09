FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

WNBA iconWNBA

Explore WNBA

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NFL

George Pickens 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

George Pickens 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Last season, the Dallas Cowboys' George Pickens was 41st among all NFL wide receivers in fantasy points, with 105.4. Going into 2025, he is the 29th-ranked fantasy player at his position (by average draft position), and for lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, check out this article.

Getting ready for fantasy football season? Compete for cash prizes with FanDuel fantasy football by entering your lineup today!

George Pickens Key Fantasy Stats

Take a peek at Pickens' fantasy outlook for 2025 per 2024 data and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2024 Fantasy Points105.413741
2025 Projected Fantasy Points113.210737

George Pickens 2024 Game-by-Game

Pickens accumulated 17.1 fantasy points -- five receptions, 111 yards and one touchdown -- in his best game of the season. That was in Week 7 against the New York Jets. See the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
Week 1@Falcons7.576850
Week 2@Broncos2.942290
Week 3Chargers5.775570
Week 4@Colts9.31171130
Week 5Cowboys2.673260
Week 6@Raiders5.383530
Week 7Jets17.1951111

Kickoff your FanDuel fantasy football league today!

George Pickens vs. Other Cowboys Receivers

The Cowboys threw the football on 59.8% of their plays from scrimmage last year while staying on the ground 40.2% of the time. That offensive attack ranked 21st in the NFL in points scored. Here's a look at how Pickens' 2024 receiving numbers stack up against his Dallas Cowboys teammates:

Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
George Pickens10359900316
CeeDee Lamb1521011194616
Jalen Tolbert7949610713
Jake Ferguson865949404

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Want more data and analysis on George Pickens? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup