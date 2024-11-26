George Kittle Fantasy Week 13: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Bills

San Francisco 49ers TE George Kittle will match up with the 14th-ranked pass defense of the Buffalo Bills (210 yards allowed per game) in Week 13, at 8:20 PM ET on Sunday.

With Kittle's next game against the Bills, should you think about him for your DFS roster? See below for more stats and information.

Kittle vs. Bills Game Info

Matchup: San Francisco 49ers at Buffalo Bills

San Francisco 49ers at Buffalo Bills Game Day: December 1, 2024

December 1, 2024 Game Time: 8:20 PM

8:20 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 8.3

8.3 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 10.7

10.7 Projected Receiving Yards: 65.40

65.40 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.30

Projections provided by numberFire

Kittle Fantasy Performance

Kittle is currently the No. 1 fantasy player at his position (57th overall), piling up 112.2 fantasy points (12.5 per game).

In his last three games, Kittle has hauled in 15 balls (on 17 targets) for 267 yards and three touchdowns, good for 44.7 fantasy points (14.9 per game).

Kittle has reeled in 26 balls (on 30 targets) for 417 yards and five touchdowns in his last five games, good for 71.7 fantasy points (14.3 per game) during that timeframe.

The peak of Kittle's fantasy season came against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 8, when he compiled 18.8 fantasy points with zero passing yards, zero TDs, and picks.

From a fantasy perspective, George Kittle delivered his worst fantasy point total of the season (4.0 points) in Week 1 against the New York Jets, catching four balls for 40 yards.

Bills Defensive Performance

One player has recorded more than 300 yards passing in a game against Buffalo this season.

A total of 10 players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Bills this season.

Buffalo has given up at least two passing TDs to five opposing QBs this season.

The Bills have allowed at least three passing touchdowns to one opposing QB this season.

Buffalo has allowed over 100 yards receiving to two players this year.

The Bills have allowed 15 players to catch a touchdown pass against them this season.

Buffalo has allowed one player to catch two or more TD passes in a game this year.

Three players have put up over 100 yards rushing in a game versus the Bills this year.

Buffalo has allowed at least one rushing touchdown to six players this year.

The Bills have not given up two or more rushing TDs to an opposing player this year.

