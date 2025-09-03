George Kittle Fantasy Football Week 1: Stats and Projections vs. Seahawks

George Kittle and the San Francisco 49ers will face the Seattle Seahawks -- whose pass defense was ranked 11th in the league last year (211.9 yards allowed per game) -- in Week 1, on Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET.

Daily fantasy players, is Kittle worth considering for his next matchup against the Seahawks? Scroll down, because we can help you make the right call.

George Kittle Week 1 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks

San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks Game Date: September 7, 2025

September 7, 2025 Game Time: 4:05 p.m.

4:05 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 8.2

8.2 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 10.4

10.4 Projected Receiving Yards: 61.13

61.13 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.35

Projections provided by numberFire

Kittle 2024 Fantasy Performance

Kittle led his position, and 66th overall, with 158.6 fantasy points (10.6 per game) last season.

In his best performance last year -- Week 8 versus the Dallas Cowboys -- Kittle accumulated 18.8 fantasy points. His stat line: six catches, 128 yards and one touchdown.

In Week 6 against the Seattle Seahawks, Kittle posted 17.8 fantasy points (his second-highest total last year), with these numbers: five receptions, 58 yards and two touchdowns.

Kittle picked up 0.7 fantasy points -- one catch, seven yards, on two targets -- in Week 13 versus the Buffalo Bills, which was his poorest game of the season.

Kittle picked up 2.7 fantasy points -- two receptions, 27 yards, on three targets -- in his second-worst game of the year. That was Week 18 against the Arizona Cardinals.

Seahawks Defensive Performance

Seattle surrendered over 300 passing yards to just one QB last year.

Last year, the Seahawks allowed 14 QBs to throw at least one touchdown pass in a game.

In the passing game, Seattle allowed 10 players to throw at least two touchdowns in a game last year.

In the passing game, the Seahawks allowed three or more passing touchdowns to just two opposing quarterbacks last year.

Through the air, Seattle allowed over 100 receiving yards to seven players last season.

The Seahawks allowed 22 players to haul in a touchdown pass against them last season.

Looking at pass defense, Seattle allowed four players to catch at least two touchdown passes against it last year.

Looking at run D, the Seahawks gave up more than 100 yards on the ground to just three players last season.

Against Seattle last season, nine players ran for at least one TD.

The Seahawks gave up at least two rushing TDs on the ground to just two players last year.

Want more data and analysis on George Kittle?