George Kittle 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook

George Kittle picked up 138.2 fantasy points last year, second among all NFL tight ends. The San Francisco 49ers TE is currently the seventh-ranked player at his position fantasy-wise (by average draft position) heading into 2024, and we have lots more stats and projections on him below.

George Kittle Key Fantasy Stats

Check out Kittle's fantasy outlook for 2024 per 2023 data and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2023 Fantasy Points 138.2 92 2 2024 Projected Fantasy Points 123.0 112 7

George Kittle 2023 Game-by-Game

Kittle accumulated 24.7 fantasy points -- three receptions, 67 yards and three touchdowns -- in his best game of the season. That was in Week 5 versus the Dallas Cowboys. Look at the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Steelers 1.9 6 3 19 0 Week 2 @Rams 3.0 3 3 30 0 Week 3 Giants 9.0 9 7 90 0 Week 4 Cardinals 0.9 1 1 9 0 Week 5 Cowboys 24.7 4 3 67 3 Week 6 @Browns 0.1 2 1 1 0 Week 7 @Vikings 8.0 7 5 78 0 View Full Table

George Kittle vs. Other 49ers Receivers

The 49ers threw the ball on 49.6% of their plays from scrimmage last year while running the ball 50.4% of the time. That offensive attack ranked third in the NFL in points scored. Below is a look at how Kittle's 2023 receiving stats stack up against his San Francisco 49ers teammates:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets George Kittle 90 65 1020 6 12 Brandon Aiyuk 105 75 1342 7 9 Deebo Samuel 89 60 892 7 17 Christian McCaffrey 83 67 564 7 16

