George Kittle 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive

George Kittle 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook

George Kittle picked up 138.2 fantasy points last year, second among all NFL tight ends. The San Francisco 49ers TE is currently the seventh-ranked player at his position fantasy-wise (by average draft position) heading into 2024, and we have lots more stats and projections on him below.

George Kittle Key Fantasy Stats

Check out Kittle's fantasy outlook for 2024 per 2023 data and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2023 Fantasy Points138.2922
2024 Projected Fantasy Points123.01127

George Kittle 2023 Game-by-Game

Kittle accumulated 24.7 fantasy points -- three receptions, 67 yards and three touchdowns -- in his best game of the season. That was in Week 5 versus the Dallas Cowboys. Look at the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
Week 1@Steelers1.963190
Week 2@Rams3.033300
Week 3Giants9.097900
Week 4Cardinals0.91190
Week 5Cowboys24.743673
Week 6@Browns0.12110
Week 7@Vikings8.075780
George Kittle vs. Other 49ers Receivers

The 49ers threw the ball on 49.6% of their plays from scrimmage last year while running the ball 50.4% of the time. That offensive attack ranked third in the NFL in points scored. Below is a look at how Kittle's 2023 receiving stats stack up against his San Francisco 49ers teammates:

Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
George Kittle90651020612
Brandon Aiyuk10575134279
Deebo Samuel8960892717
Christian McCaffrey8367564716

