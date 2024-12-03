Geno Smith Fantasy Week 14: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Cardinals

In Week 14 (Sunday at 4:05 PM ET), quarterback Geno Smith and the Seattle Seahawks will face the Arizona Cardinals, who have the 18th-ranked pass defense in the league (217.5 yards conceded per game).

Considering Smith for your daily fantasy roster, with his next game against the Cardinals? We've got stats and info for you below.

Smith vs. Cardinals Game Info

Matchup: Seattle Seahawks at Arizona Cardinals

Seattle Seahawks at Arizona Cardinals Game Day: December 8, 2024

December 8, 2024 Game Time: 4:05 PM

4:05 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 15.6

15.6 Projected Passing Yards: 257.86

257.86 Projected Passing TDs: 1.32

1.32 Projected Rushing Yards: 15.63

15.63 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.13

Projections provided by numberFire

Smith Fantasy Performance

With 192.3 fantasy points in 2024 (16.0 per game), Smith is the 12th-ranked fantasy player at his position and 15th overall.

Over his last three games, Smith has tallied 40.5 fantasy points (13.5 per game), as he's compiled 681 yards on 67-of-94 passing with two touchdowns and two picks. As a runner, he's tacked on 33 rushing yards on nine carries with one TD.

Smith has connected on 109-of-157 passes for 1,256 yards, with five touchdowns and six interceptions, in his last five games, resulting in 70.7 total fantasy points (14.1 per game). With his legs, he's added 65 rushing yards on 20 attempts with one TD.

The peak of Smith's fantasy season was a Week 5 performance against the New York Giants, a matchup in which he tallied 22.6 fantasy points (4 carries, 72 yards).

From a fantasy standpoint, Geno Smith had his worst performance of the season in Week 8 against the Buffalo Bills, when he posted 8.1 fantasy points -- 21-of-29 (72.4%), 212 yards, 0 TDs, 1 INT.

Cardinals Defensive Performance

Arizona has allowed one player to rack up over 300 yards passing in a game this season.

The Cardinals have allowed at least one passing TD to eight opposing QBs this year.

A total of four players have thrown for two or more touchdowns against Arizona this season.

The Cardinals have given up three or more passing touchdowns to one opposing QB this year.

A total of two players have recorded more than 100 yards receiving in a game versus Arizona this year.

The Cardinals have allowed 13 players to catch a TD pass versus them this season.

A total of one player has hauled in more than one touchdown pass versus Arizona this year.

The Cardinals have given up more than 100 yards on the ground to two players this season.

A total of seven players have run for at least one TD versus Arizona this season.

The Cardinals have given up at least two rushing touchdowns to three players this season.

