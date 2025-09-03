Geno Smith Fantasy Football Week 1: Stats and Projections vs. Patriots

Geno Smith and the Las Vegas Raiders will meet the New England Patriots -- whose pass defense was ranked 10th in the NFL last season (211.5 yards allowed per game) -- in Week 1, on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

With Smith's next game against the Patriots, should you think about him for your DFS lineup? Scroll down for more stats and information.

Geno Smith Week 1 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Las Vegas Raiders at New England Patriots

Las Vegas Raiders at New England Patriots Game Date: September 7, 2025

September 7, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 14.1

14.1 Projected Passing Yards: 232.32

232.32 Projected Passing TDs: 1.27

1.27 Projected Rushing Yards: 12.10

12.10 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.09

Projections provided by numberFire

Smith 2024 Fantasy Performance

With 266.1 fantasy points (15.7 per game) in 2024, Smith ranked 19th in the league and 14th at his position.

In Week 18 last season versus the Los Angeles Rams, Smith posted a season-best 26.3 fantasy points, with this stat line: 20-of-27 (74.1%), 223 yards, 4 TDs, 0 INTs.

In Week 5 versus the New York Giants, Smith recorded 22.6 fantasy points (his second-highest total of the season), with this stat line: 28-of-40 (70%), 284 yards, 1 TD, 0 INTs; 4 carries, 72 yards.

In his worst game of the season, Smith ended up with 4.5 fantasy points -- 15-of-19 (78.9%), 149 yards, 0 TDs, 1 INT. That was in Week 15 versus the Green Bay Packers.

In Week 8 against the Buffalo Bills, Smith posted his second-worst fantasy total of the season, 8.1 points, via these numbers: 21-of-29 (72.4%), 212 yards, 0 TDs, 1 INT.

Patriots Defensive Performance

Last year, New England allowed just two quarterbacks to register more than 300 passing yards in a game.

The Patriots surrendered at least one passing TD to 13 opposing QBs last season.

In the passing game, New England allowed eight players to throw two or more touchdowns in a game last year.

Versus the Patriots last year, four players threw for at least three touchdowns in a game.

Through the air, New England allowed over 100 receiving yards to six players last season.

The Patriots allowed 24 players to haul in a TD pass against them last season.

Against New England last year, three players hauled in more than one touchdown pass in a game.

In terms of run D, the Patriots allowed six players to put up more than 100 rushing yards in a game last season.

Against New England last season, 14 players ran for at least one TD.

Only two players ran for multiple scores in a game versus the Patriots last year.

