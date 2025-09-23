Garrett Wilson Fantasy Football Week 4: Stats and Projections vs. Dolphins

Garrett Wilson and the New York Jets will face the Miami Dolphins and their 21st-ranked pass defense (225.3 yards allowed per game) in Week 4, on Monday at 7:15 p.m. ET.

Thinking about Wilson for your daily fantasy roster, with his next game versus the Dolphins? We've got stats and info for you in this article.

Garrett Wilson Week 4 Fantasy Football Projection

Wilson Fantasy Performance

At the WR position, Wilson is currently the 10th-ranked fantasy player (53rd overall), posting 34.9 total fantasy points (11.6 per game).

Last week against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Wilson produced 14.4 fantasy points, recording 10 receptions on 13 targets for 84 yards and one TD.

Dolphins Defensive Performance

Miami has not let a player record over 300 yards passing versus them in a matchup yet this season.

A total of Three players have thrown for at least one TD against the Dolphins this year.

A total of two players have thrown for two or more touchdowns versus Miami this season.

The Dolphins have allowed one player to pass for three or more touchdowns in a game this year.

No player has put up over 100 yards receiving in a game versus Miami this year.

The Dolphins have allowed six players to catch a TD pass against them this season.

Miami has not allowed an opposing player to catch more than one touchdown pass in a game this season.

The Dolphins have given up more than 100 yards on the ground to one player this season.

Miami has allowed three players to score at least one rushing TD versus them this year.

The Dolphins have allowed one player to score more than one rushing TD in a game this year.

