Garrett Wilson Fantasy Week 2: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Cowboys

Garrett Wilson and the New York Jets will face the Dallas Cowboys -- whose pass defense was ranked eighth in the NFL last year (200.9 yards conceded per game) -- in Week 2, on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET.

Is Wilson a daily fantasy option for you this week, as he faces the Cowboys? More stats and info can be found in this article, so take a look.

Wilson vs. Cowboys Game Info

Matchup: New York Jets at Dallas Cowboys

New York Jets at Dallas Cowboys Game Day: September 17, 2023

September 17, 2023 Game Time: 4:25 PM

4:25 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 8.49

8.49 Projected Receiving Yards: 68.30

68.30 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.29

Wilson 2022 Fantasy Performance

In 2022, Wilson was 21st at his position (and 82nd overall) in fantasy points, with 132.7 (7.8 per game).

Wilson accumulated 9.4 fantasy points in his one game so far this year. He had 34 yards receiving, on five catches (five targets), and one touchdown.

In his best performance last year -- Week 2 against the Cleveland Browns -- Wilson accumulated 22.0 fantasy points. His stat line: eight catches, 102 yards and two touchdowns.

Wilson's 21.4 fantasy points in Week 12 versus the Chicago Bears -- five receptions, 95 yards and two touchdowns -- were his second-highest amount last season.

In what was his worst game of the season, Wilson finished with 0.8 fantasy points -- one reception, eight yards, on five targets. That was in Week 6 versus the Green Bay Packers.

Wilson accumulated 1.0 fantasy points -- four receptions, 30 yards, on nine targets -- in his second-worst game of the year (Week 16 against the Jacksonville Jaguars).

Cowboys Defensive Performance

Last season, Dallas allowed three quarterbacks to rack up over 300 passing yards in a game.

Last season, the Cowboys allowed 14 QBs to throw at least one TD pass in a game.

In the passing game, Dallas allowed six players to throw at least two touchdowns in a game last year.

Last year, the Cowboys allowed two players to throw for three or more TDs in a game.

Versus Dallas last season, six players put up more than 100 receiving yards in a game.

The Cowboys allowed 18 players to secure a touchdown pass against them last season.

Dallas gave up two or more receiving touchdowns through the air to three players last season.

In terms of run D, the Cowboys allowed three players to pile up more than 100 rushing yards in a game last season.

On the ground, Dallas allowed nine players to score at least one rushing touchdown against them last season.

In terms of run D, the Cowboys didn't allow more than one rushing touchdown to any opposing players last year.

