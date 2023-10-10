Gabriel Davis Fantasy Week 6: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Giants

Buffalo Bills WR Gabriel Davis will match up with the 19th-ranked passing defense of the New York Giants (226.6 yards allowed per game) in Week 6, at 8:20 PM ET on Sunday.

With Davis' next game versus the Giants, should you consider him for your daily fantasy lineup? Scroll down for more stats and information.

Thinking about playing Davis this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Davis vs. Giants Game Info

Matchup: Buffalo Bills vs. New York Giants

Buffalo Bills vs. New York Giants Game Day: October 15, 2023

October 15, 2023 Game Time: 8:20 PM

8:20 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 7.24

7.24 Projected Receiving Yards: 50.79

50.79 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.37

Projections provided by numberFire

Davis Fantasy Performance

Davis is the 12th-ranked fantasy player at the WR position and 46th overall, as he has posted 55.8 total fantasy points (11.2 per game).

During his last three games Davis has been targeted 15 times, with 10 receptions for 196 yards and three TDs. He has posted 37.4 fantasy points (12.5 per game) during that period.

The highlight of Davis' fantasy season was last week's outburst against the Jacksonville Jaguars, when he put up 16.0 fantasy points (0 receptions, 0 yards).

From a fantasy perspective, Gabriel Davis' matchup against the New York Jets in Week 1 was his worst of the year, as he put up just 3.2 fantasy points. He tallied two receptions for 32 yards on the day.

Kick off the NFL season with $200 in Bonus Bets - win or lose - when you place your first $5 bet!

Giants Defensive Performance

Two players have recorded over 300 yards passing in a game against New York this season.

The Giants have given up at least one passing TD to four opposing QBs this season.

A total of two players have thrown for at least two touchdowns against New York this year.

The Giants have not given up more than two passing TDs to any opposing quarterbacks this year.

New York has allowed two players to pile up over 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

A total of Six players have hauled in a TD pass versus the Giants this year.

New York has not allowed more than one TD catch to an opposing player this season.

The Giants have allowed two players to pick up more than 100 yards rushing in a game this season.

A total of eight players have rushed for at least one touchdown against New York this season.

A total of One player has rushed for more than one TD against the Giants this season.

Want more data and analysis on Gabriel Davis? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.