Gabriel Davis Fantasy Week 3: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Commanders

Buffalo Bills wideout Gabriel Davis will take on the 11th-ranked pass defense of the Washington Commanders (195.5 yards allowed per game) in Week 3, at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Thinking about Davis for your DFS lineup, with his next game against the Commanders? We've got stats and information for you below.

Davis vs. Commanders Game Info

Matchup: Buffalo Bills at Washington Commanders

Buffalo Bills at Washington Commanders Game Day: September 24, 2023

September 24, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 7.30

7.30 Projected Receiving Yards: 53.75

53.75 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.33

Projections provided by numberFire

Davis Fantasy Performance

At the WR position, Davis is currently the 30th-ranked fantasy player (85th overall), putting up 18.4 total fantasy points (9.2 per game).

In two games this season, Davis has been targeted 11 times, with eight receptions for 124 yards and one TD, resulting in 18.4 fantasy points.

Last week against the Las Vegas Raiders, Davis reeled in six balls on seven targets for 92 yardsone touchdown, good for 15.2 fantasy points.

Commanders Defensive Performance

One player has recorded more than 300 yards passing in a game against Washington this season.

A total of One player has thrown for at least one TD against the Commanders this year.

A total of one player has thrown for two or more touchdowns versus Washington this year.

One player have thrown for at least three TDs in a game versus the Commanders this year.

A total of one player has collected more than 100 yards receiving in a game versus Washington this season.

The Commanders have allowed a TD catch by two players this season.

Washington has allowed two or more receiving touchdowns to one player this year.

The Commanders' defense has not allowed a player to pick up more than 100 yards rushing in a game this season.

Washington has allowed at least one rushing TD to one player this year.

The Commanders have not given up two or more rushing TDs to an opposing player this year.

