Gabriel Davis Fantasy Week 2: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Raiders

Gabriel Davis and the Buffalo Bills will face the Las Vegas Raiders -- whose passing defense was ranked 29th in the NFL last season (242.9 yards conceded per game) -- in Week 2, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Davis vs. Raiders Game Info

Matchup: Buffalo Bills vs. Las Vegas Raiders

Buffalo Bills vs. Las Vegas Raiders Game Day: September 17, 2023

September 17, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 7.40

7.40 Projected Receiving Yards: 54.81

54.81 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.33

Davis 2022 Fantasy Performance

Ranked 89th overall and 24th at his position, Davis accumulated 123.6 fantasy points (8.2 per game) in 2022.

In his one game this season, Davis picked up 3.2 fantasy points. He had 32 receiving yards on two catches (four targets) and zero touchdowns.

In his best game last season, Davis picked up 29.1 fantasy points -- via three receptions, 171 yards and two touchdowns. That was in Week 5 versus the Pittsburgh Steelers.

In his second-best performance last year, Davis picked up 17.3 fantasy points -- via six receptions, 113 yards and one touchdown -- in Week 1 versus the Miami Dolphins.

In his worst game of the season -- Week 4 versus the Baltimore Ravens -- Davis ended up with 1.3 fantasy points. His stat line was: one catch, 13 yards, on three targets.

Davis recorded 3.1 fantasy points -- three catches, 31 yards, on four targets -- in Week 14 against the New York Jets, and that was his second-worst performance of the year.

Raiders Defensive Performance

Las Vegas gave up more than 300 passing yards to three QBs last year.

Last season, the Raiders allowed 15 QBs to throw at least one touchdown pass in a game.

Against Las Vegas last season, seven players threw for at least two touchdowns in a game.

Versus the Raiders last year, two players threw for at least three touchdowns in a game.

Las Vegas let one player put up over 100 receiving yards in a game last year.

Against the Raiders last season, 21 players hauled in a TD pass.

Looking at pass defense, Las Vegas allowed two players to catch at least two touchdown passes against it last year.

In the run game, four players put up more than 100 rushing yards in a game against the Raiders last season.

On the ground, Las Vegas allowed 18 players to score at least one rushing touchdown against them last season.

The Raiders allowed at least two rushing TDs on the ground to two players last year.

