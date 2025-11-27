Fresno State vs San Jose State Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 14 2025
The Fresno State Bulldogs are among the college football squads busy on Saturday, versus the San Jose State Spartans.
Get the latest NCAA football odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Fresno State vs San Jose State Odds & Spread
- All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: Fresno State: (-150) | San Jose State: (+125)
- Spread: Fresno State: -3.5 (100) | San Jose State: +3.5 (-122)
- Total: 45.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)
Fresno State vs San Jose State Betting Trends
- Fresno State has beaten the spread five times in 11 games.
- As a 3.5-point or greater favorite, Fresno State has one win ATS (1-2) this season.
- Out of 11 Fresno State games so far this year, four have hit the over.
- San Jose State is 4-7-0 against the spread this year.
- San Jose State has two wins ATS (2-2) as a 3.5-point underdog or greater this year.
- San Jose State has seen six of its 11 games go over the point total.
Fresno State vs San Jose State Prediction & Pick
All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Bulldogs win (72.3%)
Fresno State vs San Jose State Point Spread
San Jose State is the underdog by 3.5 points against Fresno State. San Jose State is +100 to cover the spread, and Fresno State is -122.
Fresno State vs San Jose State Over/Under
Fresno State versus San Jose State, on Nov. 29, has an over/under of 45.5, with the over being -110 and the under -110.
Fresno State vs San Jose State Moneyline
The Fresno State vs San Jose State moneyline has Fresno State as a -150 favorite, while San Jose State is a +125 underdog.
Fresno State vs. San Jose State Points Insights
Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
|Fresno State
|25.1
|85
|20.6
|33
|47.4
|11
|San Jose State
|22.1
|110
|31.7
|119
|54.4
|11
Fresno State vs. San Jose State Game Info
- Game day: Saturday, November 29, 2025
- Game time: 10:30 p.m. ET
- TV channel: Fox Sports 1
- Location: San Jose, California
- Stadium: CEFCU Stadium
Check out even more in-depth Fresno State vs. San Jose State analysis on FanDuel Research.