Fresno State vs San Jose State Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 14 2025

The Fresno State Bulldogs are among the college football squads busy on Saturday, versus the San Jose State Spartans.

Fresno State vs San Jose State Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Fresno State: (-150) | San Jose State: (+125)

Fresno State: (-150) | San Jose State: (+125) Spread: Fresno State: -3.5 (100) | San Jose State: +3.5 (-122)

Fresno State: -3.5 (100) | San Jose State: +3.5 (-122) Total: 45.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Fresno State vs San Jose State Betting Trends

Fresno State has beaten the spread five times in 11 games.

As a 3.5-point or greater favorite, Fresno State has one win ATS (1-2) this season.

Out of 11 Fresno State games so far this year, four have hit the over.

San Jose State is 4-7-0 against the spread this year.

San Jose State has two wins ATS (2-2) as a 3.5-point underdog or greater this year.

San Jose State has seen six of its 11 games go over the point total.

Fresno State vs San Jose State Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Bulldogs win (72.3%)

Fresno State vs San Jose State Point Spread

San Jose State is the underdog by 3.5 points against Fresno State. San Jose State is +100 to cover the spread, and Fresno State is -122.

Fresno State vs San Jose State Over/Under

Fresno State versus San Jose State, on Nov. 29, has an over/under of 45.5, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

Fresno State vs San Jose State Moneyline

The Fresno State vs San Jose State moneyline has Fresno State as a -150 favorite, while San Jose State is a +125 underdog.

Fresno State vs. San Jose State Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Fresno State 25.1 85 20.6 33 47.4 11 San Jose State 22.1 110 31.7 119 54.4 11

Fresno State vs. San Jose State Game Info

Game day: Saturday, November 29, 2025

Saturday, November 29, 2025 Game time: 10:30 p.m. ET

10:30 p.m. ET TV channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: San Jose, California

San Jose, California Stadium: CEFCU Stadium

