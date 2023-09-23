Fresno State vs Kent State Prediction, Odds, & Betting Trends for College Football Week 4 Game

The college football slate on Saturday includes the Fresno State Bulldogs taking on the Kent State Golden Flashes.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA football odds and spreads you need to know.

Fresno State vs Kent State Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Fresno State: (-4000) | Kent State: (+1400)

Fresno State: (-4000) | Kent State: (+1400) Spread: Fresno State: -27.5 (-105) | Kent State: +27.5 (-115)

Fresno State: -27.5 (-105) | Kent State: +27.5 (-115) Total: 47.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Fresno State vs Kent State Betting Trends

Fresno State is unbeaten against the spread this year.

Fresno State has had one game (of two) go over the total this season.

Kent State has posted one win against the spread this year.

Kent State has yet to lose ATS (1-0) as a 27.5-point underdog or more this year.

One Kent State game (out of two) has hit the over this season.

Fresno State vs Kent State Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Bulldogs win (91.1%)

Fresno State vs Kent State Point Spread

Fresno State is a 27.5-point favorite against Kent State. Fresno State is -105 to cover the spread, and Kent State is -115.

Fresno State vs Kent State Over/Under

A total of 47.5 points has been set for the Fresno State-Kent State matchup on September 23, with the over available at -105 and the under at -115.

Fresno State vs Kent State Moneyline

Kent State is the underdog, +1400 on the moneyline, while Fresno State is a -4000 favorite.

Fresno State vs. Kent State Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Fresno State 34 55 22 60 47.5 1 3 Kent State 16.7 122 31.3 105 55.5 1 3

