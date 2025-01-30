FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NHL

Flyers vs Islanders Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 30

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

On Thursday in the NHL, the Philadelphia Flyers are playing the New York Islanders.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.

Flyers vs Islanders Game Info

  • Philadelphia Flyers (23-23-6) vs. New York Islanders (22-20-7)
  • Date: Thursday, January 30, 2025
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Venue: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Flyers vs Islanders Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Flyers (-110)Islanders (-110)5.5Islanders (-1.5)

Flyers vs Islanders Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Islanders win (50.3%)

Flyers vs Islanders Puck Line

  • The Islanders are 1.5-goal favorites against the Flyers. The Islanders are +220 to cover the spread, while the Flyers are -280 to cover as a 1.5-goal underdog.

Flyers vs Islanders Over/Under

  • A combined goal total of 5.5 has been set for Flyers-Islanders on January 30, with the over at -118 and the under at -104.

Flyers vs Islanders Moneyline

  • New York is the underdog, -110 on the moneyline, while Philadelphia is a -110 favorite at home.

