Flyers vs Canucks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 30
In NHL action on Tuesday, the Philadelphia Flyers play the Vancouver Canucks.
Flyers vs Canucks Game Info
- Philadelphia Flyers (19-11-7) vs. Vancouver Canucks (16-19-3)
- Date: Tuesday, December 30, 2025
- Time: 10 p.m. ET
- Venue: Rogers Arena -- Vancouver, British Columbia
- Coverage: ESPN+
Flyers vs Canucks Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Flyers (-122)
|Canucks (+102)
|5.5
|Flyers (-1.5)
Flyers vs Canucks Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Flyers win (54.1%)
Flyers vs Canucks Puck Line
- The Canucks are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Canucks are -260 to cover the spread, and the Flyers are +205.
Flyers vs Canucks Over/Under
- A combined goal total of 5.5 has been set for Flyers-Canucks on Dec. 30, with the over at -114 and the under at -106.
Flyers vs Canucks Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Flyers-Canucks, Philadelphia is the favorite at -122, and Vancouver is +102 playing at home.