Flyers vs Canucks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 30

In NHL action on Tuesday, the Philadelphia Flyers play the Vancouver Canucks.

Flyers vs Canucks Game Info

Philadelphia Flyers (19-11-7) vs. Vancouver Canucks (16-19-3)

Date: Tuesday, December 30, 2025

Tuesday, December 30, 2025 Time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET Venue: Rogers Arena -- Vancouver, British Columbia

Rogers Arena -- Vancouver, British Columbia Coverage: ESPN+

Flyers vs Canucks Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Flyers (-122) Canucks (+102) 5.5 Flyers (-1.5)

Flyers vs Canucks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Flyers win (54.1%)

Flyers vs Canucks Puck Line

The Canucks are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Canucks are -260 to cover the spread, and the Flyers are +205.

Flyers vs Canucks Over/Under

A combined goal total of 5.5 has been set for Flyers-Canucks on Dec. 30, with the over at -114 and the under at -106.

Flyers vs Canucks Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Flyers-Canucks, Philadelphia is the favorite at -122, and Vancouver is +102 playing at home.

