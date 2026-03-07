Florida vs Kentucky College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 7

The Florida Gators (24-6, 15-2 SEC) aim to build on a 10-game winning streak when they visit the Kentucky Wildcats (19-11, 10-7 SEC) on March 7, 2026 at Rupp Arena.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Florida vs. Kentucky Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, March 7, 2026

Game time: 4 p.m. ET

4 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Lexington, Kentucky

Lexington, Kentucky Arena: Rupp Arena

Florida vs. Kentucky Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Florida win (59.2%)

Here's a look at some betting trends and insights for Florida (-6.5) versus Kentucky on Saturday. The over/under is set at 162.5 points for this game.

Florida vs. Kentucky: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Florida has covered 18 times in 30 matchups with a spread this season.

Kentucky is 15-15-0 ATS this season.

As a 6.5-point underdog or more in 2025-26, Kentucky is 3-1 against the spread compared to the 13-11 ATS record Florida racks up as a 6.5-point favorite.

The Gators have covered the spread in a lower percentage of their home games than away games. They have covered seven times in 15 games at home, and they've covered eight times in nine games when playing on the road.

Against the spread, the Wildcats have performed better at home (9-8-0) than on the road (5-5-0).

Against the spread, in conference action, Florida is 13-4-0 this season.

Kentucky has nine wins against the spread in 17 SEC games this season.

Florida vs. Kentucky: Moneyline Betting Stats

Florida has come away with 20 wins in the 24 contests it has been listed as the moneyline favorite in this season.

This year, the Gators have won 17 of 20 games when listed as at least -285 or better on the moneyline.

Kentucky has compiled a 2-7 record in games it was the underdog on the moneyline (winning 22.2% of those games).

The Wildcats have played as a moneyline underdog of +230 or longer in just two games this season, which they split 1-1.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Florida has a 74% chance of pulling out a win.

Florida vs. Kentucky Head-to-Head Comparison

On offense, Florida was the fifth-best squad in the country (84.8 points per game) last year. Defensively, it was 91st (69.6 points allowed per game).

Last season, Florida was second-best in college basketball in rebounds (39 per game) and 129th in rebounds allowed (30.4).

Florida was 61st in college basketball in assists (15.4 per game) last year.

In terms of turnovers, Florida was 129th in the nation in committing them (10.6 per game) last year. It was 197th in forcing them (11.1 per game).

Kentucky ceded 77.2 points per game last year (315th-ranked in college basketball), but it really thrived on offense, putting up 84.4 points per game (seventh-best).

Kentucky grabbed 34.1 boards per game (63rd-ranked in college basketball). It gave up 32.1 rebounds per contest (239th-ranked).

Kentucky was one of the best teams in college basketball in terms of assists, as it collected 16.9 per game (17th-best in college basketball).

Last season Kentucky committed 10.4 turnovers per game (108th-ranked in college basketball) and forced 9.9 turnovers per contest (312th-ranked).

