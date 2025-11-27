Florida vs Florida State Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 14 2025

Saturday's slate in college football includes a matchup between the Florida Gators and the Florida State Seminoles.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA football odds and spreads you need to know.

Florida vs Florida State Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Florida: (-118) | Florida State: (+100)

Florida: (-118) | Florida State: (+100) Spread: Florida: -1.5 (-108) | Florida State: +1.5 (-112)

Florida: -1.5 (-108) | Florida State: +1.5 (-112) Total: 50.5 -- Over: (-114) | Under: (-106)

Florida vs Florida State Betting Trends

Florida has covered the spread four times in 11 games.

Florida owns one win ATS (1-3) as a 1.5-point favorite or greater this year.

This season, four of Florida's 11 games have hit the over.

Florida State's record against the spread in 2025 is 4-6-0.

Florida State has won once ATS (1-2) as a 1.5-point underdog or more this season.

Of 10 Florida State games so far this season, four have hit the over.

Florida vs Florida State Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Seminoles win (61.4%)

Florida vs Florida State Point Spread

Florida State is a 1.5-point underdog against Florida. Florida State is -112 to cover the spread, and Florida is -108.

Florida vs Florida State Over/Under

Florida versus Florida State on Nov. 29 has an over/under of 50.5 points, with the over -114 and the under -106.

Florida vs Florida State Moneyline

Florida State is a +100 underdog on the moneyline, while Florida is a -118 favorite.

Florida vs. Florida State Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Florida 19.9 121 24.3 65 51.0 11 Florida State 34.1 24 20.4 29 55.1 11

Florida vs. Florida State Game Info

Game day: Saturday, November 29, 2025

Saturday, November 29, 2025 Game time: 4:30 p.m. ET

4:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Location: Gainesville, Florida

Gainesville, Florida Stadium: Ben Hill Griffin Stadium

