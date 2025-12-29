Florida vs Dartmouth College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 29

The Florida Gators (8-4) hope to extend a three-game win streak when they host the Dartmouth Big Green (5-6) on December 29, 2025 at Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Florida vs. Dartmouth Game Info and Odds

Game day: Monday, December 29, 2025

Monday, December 29, 2025 Game time: 6 p.m. ET

6 p.m. ET TV channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Location: Gainesville, Florida

Gainesville, Florida Arena: Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center

Florida vs. Dartmouth Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Florida win (98.6%)

Before you wager on Monday's Florida-Dartmouth spread (Florida -35.5) or total (159.5 points), see the betting insights and trends below.

Florida vs. Dartmouth: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Florida has covered five times in 12 matchups with a spread this season.

Dartmouth has won four games against the spread this year, while failing to cover six times.

The Gators had a better record against the spread at home (11-5-0) than they did on the road (6-4-0) last season.

The Big Green have been better against the spread on the road (3-3-0) than at home (1-3-0) this year.

Florida vs. Dartmouth Head-to-Head Comparison

Last year, Florida was fifth-best in the country offensively (84.8 points scored per game) and ranked 91st defensively (69.6 points conceded).

Florida was the second-best squad in the nation in rebounds per game (39.0) and ranked 129th in rebounds allowed (30.4) last year.

At 15.4 assists per game last season, Florida was 61st in college basketball.

Last season, Florida was 129th in college basketball in turnovers committed (10.6 per game) and 197th in turnovers forced (11.1).

Dartmouth scored 77.4 points per game (81st-ranked in college basketball) last season, while giving up 71.9 points per contest (176th-ranked).

Dartmouth grabbed 35.2 boards per game (28th-ranked in college basketball) last year, while allowing 32.2 rebounds per contest (247th-ranked).

Dartmouth dished out 15.8 dimes per game, which ranked them 46th in college basketball.

Dartmouth averaged 10.9 turnovers per game (150th-ranked in college basketball) this season, while forcing 9.9 turnovers per contest (312th-ranked).

