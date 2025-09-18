Florida State vs Kent State Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 4 2025

Saturday's slate in college football includes a matchup between the Florida State Seminoles and the Kent State Golden Flashes.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding today's NCAA football betting odds.

Florida State vs Kent State Odds & Spread

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: Florida State: (N/A) | Kent State: (N/A)

Florida State: (N/A) | Kent State: (N/A) Spread: Florida State: -45.5 (-110) | Kent State: +45.5 (-110)

Florida State: -45.5 (-110) | Kent State: +45.5 (-110) Total: 55.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Florida State vs Kent State Betting Trends

Florida State hasn won once against the spread this year.

One of one Florida State games have hit the over this year.

Kent State has posted one win against the spread this season.

Kent State doesn't have a win ATS (0-1) as a 45.5-point underdog or greater this year.

A pair of Kent State three games in 2025 have hit the over.

Florida State vs Kent State Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Seminoles win (93.4%)

Florida State vs Kent State Point Spread

Kent State is listed as an underdog by 45.5 points (-110 odds), and Florida State, the favorite, is -110 to cover.

Florida State vs Kent State Over/Under

The over/under for the Florida State versus Kent State game on Sept. 20 has been set at 55.5, with -115 odds on the over and -105 odds on the under.

Florida State vs. Kent State Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Florida State 54.0 43 10.0 6 47.5 2 Kent State 21.0 100 36.7 127 53.2 3

Florida State vs. Kent State Game Info

Game day: Saturday, September 20, 2025

Saturday, September 20, 2025 Game time: 3:30 p.m. ET

3:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ACC Network

ACC Network Location: Tallahassee, Florida

Tallahassee, Florida Stadium: Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Check out even more in-depth Florida State vs. Kent State analysis on FanDuel Research.