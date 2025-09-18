Florida State vs Kent State Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 4 2025
Saturday's slate in college football includes a matchup between the Florida State Seminoles and the Kent State Golden Flashes.
Saturday's slate in college football includes a matchup between the Florida State Seminoles and the Kent State Golden Flashes.
Florida State vs Kent State Odds & Spread
All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: Florida State: (N/A) | Kent State: (N/A)
- Spread: Florida State: -45.5 (-110) | Kent State: +45.5 (-110)
- Total: 55.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)
Florida State vs Kent State Betting Trends
- Florida State hasn won once against the spread this year.
- One of one Florida State games have hit the over this year.
- Kent State has posted one win against the spread this season.
- Kent State doesn't have a win ATS (0-1) as a 45.5-point underdog or greater this year.
- A pair of Kent State three games in 2025 have hit the over.
Florida State vs Kent State Prediction & Pick
All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Seminoles win (93.4%)
Florida State vs Kent State Point Spread
Kent State is listed as an underdog by 45.5 points (-110 odds), and Florida State, the favorite, is -110 to cover.
Florida State vs Kent State Over/Under
The over/under for the Florida State versus Kent State game on Sept. 20 has been set at 55.5, with -115 odds on the over and -105 odds on the under.
Florida State vs. Kent State Points Insights
Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
|Florida State
|54.0
|43
|10.0
|6
|47.5
|2
|Kent State
|21.0
|100
|36.7
|127
|53.2
|3
Florida State vs. Kent State Game Info
- Game day: Saturday, September 20, 2025
- Game time: 3:30 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ACC Network
- Location: Tallahassee, Florida
- Stadium: Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium
