Florida State vs Cal College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for ACC Tournament

The No. 8 seed Florida State Seminoles (17-14, 10-8 ACC) and the No. 9 seed California Golden Bears (21-10, 9-9 ACC) will try to move on in the ACC tournament on Wednesday as they meet at 7 p.m. ET.

Florida State vs. Cal Game Info and Odds

Game day: Wednesday, March 11, 2026

Wednesday, March 11, 2026 Game time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPNU

ESPNU Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Arena: Spectrum Center

Florida State vs. Cal Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Florida State win (50.5%)

Before placing a wager on Wednesday's Florida State-Cal spread (Florida State -3.5) or over/under (152.5 points), read the betting insights and trends below.

Florida State vs. Cal: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Florida State has won 18 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 13 times.

Cal has compiled a 16-14-0 record against the spread this season.

As a 3.5-point favorite or more in 2025-26, Florida State is 7-5 against the spread compared to the 8-6 ATS record Cal puts up as a 3.5-point underdog.

Against the spread, the Seminoles have played worse at home, covering 10 times in 17 home games, and eight times in 11 road games.

This season, the Golden Bears are 8-11-0 at home against the spread (.421 winning percentage). Away, they are 7-3-0 ATS (.700).

Florida State has covered the spread 12 times in 18 conference games.

Cal has beaten the spread nine times in 18 ACC games.

Florida State vs. Cal: Moneyline Betting Stats

Florida State has been chosen as the moneyline favorite in 15 games this year and has walked away with the win 12 times (80%) in those games.

The Seminoles have a win-loss record of 10-1 when favored by -166 or better by sportsbooks this year.

Cal has won five of the 14 games it was the moneyline underdog this season (35.7%).

In games they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +138 or longer, the Golden Bears have a 5-9 record (winning just 35.7% of their games).

Florida State has an implied victory probability of 62.4% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Florida State vs. Cal Head-to-Head Comparison

Florida State outscores opponents by 2.4 points per game (scoring 79.9 per game to rank 89th in college basketball while giving up 77.5 per contest to rank 277th in college basketball) and has a +75 scoring differential overall.

Robert McCray leads Florida State, averaging 15.6 points per game (255th in the country).

Cal puts up 77.5 points per game (143rd in college basketball) while giving up 72.5 per outing (138th in college basketball). It has a +154 scoring differential and outscores opponents by 5.0 points per game.

Dai Dai Ames leads Cal, putting up 16.9 points per game (161st in college basketball).

The Seminoles are 137th in the nation at 32.6 rebounds per game. That's 2.0 fewer than the 34.6 their opponents average.

Lajae Jones' 5.7 rebounds per game lead the Seminoles and rank 360th in college basketball play.

The Golden Bears lose the rebound battle by 1.8 boards on average. They record 30.9 rebounds per game, 242nd in college basketball, while their opponents pull down 32.7.

Lee Dort leads the team with 7.6 rebounds per game (98th in college basketball).

Florida State ranks 187th in college basketball with 97.5 points scored per 100 possessions, and 157th in college basketball defensively with 94.5 points conceded per 100 possessions.

The Golden Bears average 99.7 points per 100 possessions on offense (127th in college basketball), and give up 93.3 points per 100 possessions (131st in college basketball).

