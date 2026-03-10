Florida International vs Missouri State College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for CUSA Tournament

The No. 8 seed Florida International Panthers (15-16, 8-12 CUSA) will play in CUSA tournament against the No. 9 seed Missouri State Bears (14-17, 8-12 CUSA), Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. ET live on ESPN+.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Florida International vs. Missouri State Game Info and Odds

Game day: Tuesday, March 10, 2026

Tuesday, March 10, 2026 Game time: 6:30 p.m. ET

6:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Huntsville, Alabama

Huntsville, Alabama Arena: Von Braun Center

Florida International vs. Missouri State Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Florida International win (54.3%)

If you plan to place a wager on Florida International-Missouri State matchup (in which Florida International is a 0.5-point favorite and the over/under has been set at 153.5 points), below are some betting insights and trends for Tuesday's game.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Florida International vs. Missouri State: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Florida International has compiled a 16-12-0 ATS record so far this year.

Missouri State has covered 16 times in 28 games with a spread this year.

When the spread is set as 0.5 or more this season, Florida International (6-7) covers a lower percentage of those games when it is the favorite (46.2%) than Missouri State (9-4) does as the underdog (69.2%).

At home, the Panthers have a better record against the spread (9-6-0) compared to their ATS record in road games (7-6-0).

The Bears have been better against the spread on the road (9-4-0) than at home (7-8-0) this season.

Florida International has 10 wins against the spread in 20 conference games this year.

Missouri State has covered the spread 13 times in 20 CUSA games.

Florida International vs. Missouri State: Moneyline Betting Stats

Florida International has won in seven, or 53.8%, of the 13 contests it has been named as the moneyline favorite in this year.

This season, the Panthers have come away with a win seven times in 13 chances when named as a favorite of at least -114 or better on the moneyline.

Missouri State has won 23.1% of the games this season it was the underdog on the moneyline (3-10).

The Bears are 2-10 (winning just 16.7% of their games) when they have played as a moneyline underdog of -105 or longer.

Florida International has an implied victory probability of 53.3% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Florida International vs. Missouri State Head-to-Head Comparison

With 69.2 points scored per game and 72.1 points conceded last year, Florida International was 299th in the country offensively and 185th on defense.

Florida International collected 31.1 rebounds per game and gave up 30.2 boards last year, ranking 229th and 114th, respectively, in the country.

Last season Florida International was ranked 279th in the country in assists with 12.2 per game.

In terms of turnovers, Florida International was 24th-worst in the nation in committing them (13.2 per game) last year. And it was ranked 33rd in forcing them (13.6 per game).

Missouri State ranked 318th in the nation last season with 68.0 points per game. At the other end, it ranked 143rd with 70.9 points allowed per game.

Missouri State grabbed 29.5 boards per game last season (318th-ranked in college basketball), and it allowed only 27.5 rebounds per contest (13th-best).

Missouri State dished out 12.2 assists per game, which ranked them 279th in the nation.

Missouri State averaged 13.0 turnovers per game (327th-ranked in college basketball). It forced 12.4 turnovers per contest (79th-ranked).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!