NCAAF

2023 Florida Football Odds and Schedule

Data Skrive
Odds updated as of 6:59 AM

This season, the Florida Gators have put up a record of 4-2. Below, you can check out their full 2023 schedule and results.

Florida 2023 Schedule

Week
Opponent
Date
Score
Favorite
Total
1@ UtahAugust 31L 24-11Utes (-4.5)44.5
2McNeeseSeptember 9W 49-7--
3TennesseeSeptember 16W 29-16Volunteers (-5.5)56.5
4CharlotteSeptember 23W 22-7Gators (-27.5)48.5
5@ KentuckySeptember 30L 33-14Wildcats (-1.5)43.5
6VanderbiltOctober 7W 38-14Gators (-18.5)51.5
7@ South CarolinaOctober 14-Gamecocks (-2.5)50.5
View Full Table

Florida Last Game

The Gators go into their next matchup after winning 38-14 over the Vanderbilt Commodores in their last game on October 7. Graham Mertz had 254 yards on 30-of-36 passing (83.3%) for the Gators in that matchup against the Commodores, with three touchdowns and no interceptions. Montrell Johnson toted the rock 18 times for 135 yards (7.5 yards per carry) with one touchdown on the ground. He also had three receptions for 25 yards. Arlis Boardingham led the receiving charge against the Commodores, hauling in seven passes for 99 yards and two touchdowns.

Florida Betting Insights

  • Florida has been listed as the moneyline favorite only two other times so far this season, and they won both of the games.
