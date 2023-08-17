2023 Florida Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 6:59 AM

This season, the Florida Gators have put up a record of 4-2. Below, you can check out their full 2023 schedule and results.

Florida 2023 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Score Favorite Total 1 @ Utah August 31 L 24-11 Utes (-4.5) 44.5 2 McNeese September 9 W 49-7 - - 3 Tennessee September 16 W 29-16 Volunteers (-5.5) 56.5 4 Charlotte September 23 W 22-7 Gators (-27.5) 48.5 5 @ Kentucky September 30 L 33-14 Wildcats (-1.5) 43.5 6 Vanderbilt October 7 W 38-14 Gators (-18.5) 51.5 7 @ South Carolina October 14 - Gamecocks (-2.5) 50.5 View Full Table

Kick off the NFL season with $200 in Bonus Bets - win or lose - when you place your first $5 bet!

Florida Last Game

The Gators go into their next matchup after winning 38-14 over the Vanderbilt Commodores in their last game on October 7. Graham Mertz had 254 yards on 30-of-36 passing (83.3%) for the Gators in that matchup against the Commodores, with three touchdowns and no interceptions. Montrell Johnson toted the rock 18 times for 135 yards (7.5 yards per carry) with one touchdown on the ground. He also had three receptions for 25 yards. Arlis Boardingham led the receiving charge against the Commodores, hauling in seven passes for 99 yards and two touchdowns.

Florida Betting Insights

Florida has been listed as the moneyline favorite only two other times so far this season, and they won both of the games.

The Gators have been the moneyline favorite just two other times so far this season, and they won both of the games.

Find more analysis about Florida on FanDuel Research!

Bet on the Florida Gators on FanDuel today!