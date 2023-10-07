Florida Atlantic vs Tulsa Prediction, Odds, & Betting Trends for College Football Week 6 Game

The Florida Atlantic Owls versus the Tulsa Golden Hurricane is on the college football schedule for Saturday.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA football odds and spreads you need to know.

Florida Atlantic vs Tulsa Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Florida Atlantic: (-156) | Tulsa: (+130)

Florida Atlantic: (-156) | Tulsa: (+130) Spread: Florida Atlantic: -2.5 (-128) | Tulsa: +2.5 (104)

Florida Atlantic: -2.5 (-128) | Tulsa: +2.5 (104) Total: 54.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Florida Atlantic vs Tulsa Betting Trends

Florida Atlantic has posted one win against the spread this year.

Florida Atlantic is winless ATS (0-1) as a 2.5-point favorite or greater this season.

One of Florida Atlantic's three games this season has gone over the point total.

Tulsa's record against the spread in 2023 is 3-2-0.

Tulsa has won twice ATS (2-1) as a 2.5-point underdog or more this season.

Two Tulsa games (of five) have gone over the point total this year.

Florida Atlantic vs Tulsa Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Golden Hurricane win (57.1%)

Florida Atlantic vs Tulsa Point Spread

Tulsa is a 2.5-point underdog against Florida Atlantic. Tulsa is +104 to cover the spread, and Florida Atlantic is -128.

Florida Atlantic vs Tulsa Over/Under

The over/under for the Florida Atlantic versus Tulsa matchup on October 7 has been set at 54.5, with -115 odds on the over and -105 odds on the under.

Florida Atlantic vs Tulsa Moneyline

Tulsa is the underdog, +130 on the moneyline, while Florida Atlantic is a -156 favorite.

Florida Atlantic vs. Tulsa Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Florida Atlantic 20.8 127 27 49 52.8 1 4 Tulsa 27.8 71 31.2 105 57.5 2 5

