Florida Atlantic vs Temple College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for AAC Tournament

The No. 7 seed Florida Atlantic Owls (17-14, 9-9 AAC) head into the AAC tournament against the No. 10 seed Temple Owls (16-15, 8-10 AAC) on Wednesday at Legacy Arena at BJCC, starting at 9:30 p.m. ET.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Florida Atlantic vs. Temple Game Info and Odds

Game day: Wednesday, March 11, 2026

Wednesday, March 11, 2026 Game time: 9:30 p.m. ET

9:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Birmingham, Alabama

Birmingham, Alabama Arena: Legacy Arena at BJCC

Florida Atlantic vs. Temple Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Florida Atlantic win (51.4%)

Before making a bet on Wednesday's Florida Atlantic-Temple spread (Florida Atlantic -1.5) or over/under (144.5 points), read the betting insights and trends below.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Florida Atlantic vs. Temple: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Florida Atlantic has put together a 16-12-0 ATS record so far this year.

Temple has won 13 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 16 times.

When the spread is set as 1.5 or more this season, Florida Atlantic (10-8) covers a lower percentage of those games when it is the favorite (55.6%) than Temple (7-5) does as the underdog (58.3%).

The Florida Atlantic Owls own a better record against the spread when playing at home (8-5-0) than they do on the road (5-7-0).

This season, the Temple Owls are 6-8-0 at home against the spread (.429 winning percentage). On the road, they are 7-4-0 ATS (.636).

Against the spread, in conference games, Florida Atlantic is 8-10-0 this season.

Temple's AAC record against the spread is 9-8-0.

Florida Atlantic vs. Temple: Moneyline Betting Stats

Florida Atlantic has been the moneyline favorite in 18 games this season and has come away with the win 14 times (77.8%) in those contests.

This season, the Florida Atlantic Owls have come away with a win 14 times in 18 chances when named as a favorite of at least -125 or shorter on the moneyline.

Temple has won 33.3% of the games this season it was the moneyline underdog (4-8).

The Temple Owls have a 3-7 record (winning just 30% of their games) when they have played as a moneyline underdog of +104 or longer.

Florida Atlantic has an implied victory probability of 55.6% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Florida Atlantic vs. Temple Head-to-Head Comparison

Florida Atlantic's +143 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 4.7 points per game) is a result of scoring 79.5 points per game (97th in college basketball) while giving up 74.8 per contest (209th in college basketball).

Devin Vanterpool's team-leading 15.8 points per game ranks 235th in the country.

Temple is outscoring opponents by 3.4 points per game, with a +106 scoring differential overall. It puts up 74.4 points per game (224th in college basketball) and allows 71.0 per outing (101st in college basketball).

Derrian Ford's team-leading 18.2 points per game rank him 84th in college basketball.

The Florida Atlantic Owls record 35.5 rebounds per game (32nd in college basketball) while allowing 30.8 per outing to their opponents. They outrebound opponents by 4.7 boards per game.

Vanterpool is 244th in college basketball action with 6.3 rebounds per game to lead the Florida Atlantic Owls.

The Temple Owls are 286th in the country at 30.0 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 29.5 their opponents average.

Gavin Griffiths averages 4.9 rebounds per game (642nd in college basketball) to lead the Temple Owls.

Florida Atlantic scores 98.5 points per 100 possessions (160th in college basketball), while allowing 92.8 points per 100 possessions (111th in college basketball).

The Temple Owls rank 101st in college basketball with 101.0 points scored per 100 possessions, and 215th defensively with 96.4 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!