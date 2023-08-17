2023 Florida Atlantic Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 6:56 AM

The currently unranked Florida Atlantic Owls are 2-3 so far this season. Their full results and 2023 schedule are outlined below.

Florida Atlantic 2023 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Score Favorite Total 1 Monmouth September 2 W 42-20 - - 2 Ohio September 9 L 17-10 Owls (-3.5) 61.5 3 @ Clemson September 16 L 48-14 Tigers (-25.5) 51.5 4 @ Illinois September 23 L 23-17 Fighting Illini (-16.5) 45.5 6 Tulsa October 7 W 20-17 Owls (-2.5) 54.5 7 @ South Florida October 14 - Bulls (-2.5) 60.5 8 UTSA October 21 - - - View Full Table

Florida Atlantic Last Game

In their previous matchup, the Owls won 20-17 over the Tulsa Golden Hurricane. Against the Golden Hurricane, Daniel Richardson led the Owls with 144 yards on 18-of-28 passing (64.3%) for no TDs and one interception. In the ground game, Larry McCammon III took 26 carries for 130 yards (5.0 yards per carry) and two touchdowns, while adding four receptions for 15 yards in the passing game. In the receiving game, LaJohntay Wester had 98 yards on nine catches (10.9 per reception) in that game.

Florida Atlantic Betting Insights

Florida Atlantic has been listed as the moneyline favorite just two other times so far this season, and they split the two games.

