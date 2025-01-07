FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NHL

Flames vs Ducks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 7

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Flames vs Ducks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 7

The Calgary Flames will take on the Anaheim Ducks in NHL action on Tuesday.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this matchup on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Flames vs Ducks Game Info

  • Calgary Flames (18-14-7) vs. Anaheim Ducks (17-18-4)
  • Date: Tuesday, January 7, 2025
  • Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Honda Center -- Anaheim, California
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Flames vs Ducks Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Flames (-137)Ducks (+114)6.5Flames (-1.5)

Flames vs Ducks Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Ducks win (56.2%)

Flames vs Ducks Puck Line

  • The Ducks are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-230 to cover). And Calgary, the favorite, is +184.

Flames vs Ducks Over/Under

  • The over/under for the Flames versus Ducks matchup on January 7 has been set at 6.5, with +114 odds on the over and -140 odds on the under.

Flames vs Ducks Moneyline

  • Looking at the moneyline for Flames-Ducks, Calgary is the favorite at -137, and Anaheim is +114 playing at home.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup