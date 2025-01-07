NHL
Flames vs Ducks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 7
The Calgary Flames will take on the Anaheim Ducks in NHL action on Tuesday.
Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this matchup on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Flames vs Ducks Game Info
- Calgary Flames (18-14-7) vs. Anaheim Ducks (17-18-4)
- Date: Tuesday, January 7, 2025
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Venue: Honda Center -- Anaheim, California
- Coverage: ESPN+
Flames vs Ducks Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Flames (-137)
|Ducks (+114)
|6.5
|Flames (-1.5)
Flames vs Ducks Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Ducks win (56.2%)
Flames vs Ducks Puck Line
- The Ducks are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-230 to cover). And Calgary, the favorite, is +184.
Flames vs Ducks Over/Under
- The over/under for the Flames versus Ducks matchup on January 7 has been set at 6.5, with +114 odds on the over and -140 odds on the under.
Flames vs Ducks Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Flames-Ducks, Calgary is the favorite at -137, and Anaheim is +114 playing at home.