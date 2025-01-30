NHL
Flames vs Ducks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 30
NHL action on Thursday includes the Calgary Flames facing the Anaheim Ducks.
Flames vs Ducks Game Info
- Calgary Flames (24-18-7) vs. Anaheim Ducks (21-23-6)
- Date: Thursday, January 30, 2025
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Venue: Scotiabank Saddledome -- Calgary, Alberta
- Coverage: ESPN+
Flames vs Ducks Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Flames (-178)
|Ducks (+146)
|5.5
|Flames (-1.5)
Flames vs Ducks Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Flames win (58.7%)
Flames vs Ducks Puck Line
- The Flames are favored by 1.5 goals. The Flames are +142 to cover the spread, with the Ducks being -176.
Flames vs Ducks Over/Under
- A total of 5.5 goals has been set for the Flames-Ducks matchup on January 30, with the over available at -130 and the under at +106.
Flames vs Ducks Moneyline
- Calgary is a -178 favorite on the moneyline, while Anaheim is a +146 underdog on the road.