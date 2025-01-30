Flames vs Ducks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 30

NHL action on Thursday includes the Calgary Flames facing the Anaheim Ducks.

Flames vs Ducks Game Info

Calgary Flames (24-18-7) vs. Anaheim Ducks (21-23-6)

Date: Thursday, January 30, 2025

Thursday, January 30, 2025 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Venue: Scotiabank Saddledome -- Calgary, Alberta

Scotiabank Saddledome -- Calgary, Alberta Coverage: ESPN+

Flames vs Ducks Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Flames (-178) Ducks (+146) 5.5 Flames (-1.5)

Flames vs Ducks Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Flames win (58.7%)

Flames vs Ducks Puck Line

The Flames are favored by 1.5 goals. The Flames are +142 to cover the spread, with the Ducks being -176.

Flames vs Ducks Over/Under

A total of 5.5 goals has been set for the Flames-Ducks matchup on January 30, with the over available at -130 and the under at +106.

Flames vs Ducks Moneyline

Calgary is a -178 favorite on the moneyline, while Anaheim is a +146 underdog on the road.

