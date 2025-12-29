FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Flames vs Bruins NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 29

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Flames vs Bruins NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 29

Monday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Calgary Flames and the Boston Bruins.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

Flames vs Bruins Game Info

  • Calgary Flames (16-18-4) vs. Boston Bruins (20-18-1)
  • Date: Monday, December 29, 2025
  • Time: 9 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Scotiabank Saddledome -- Calgary, Alberta
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Flames vs Bruins Odds

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Flames (-137)Bruins (+114)5.5Flames (-1.5)

Flames vs Bruins Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Bruins win (51.6%)

Flames vs Bruins Puck Line

  • The Flames are favored by 1.5 goals. The Flames are +176 to cover the spread, with the Bruins being -220.

Flames vs Bruins Over/Under

  • A total of 5.5 goals has been set for the Flames-Bruins matchup on Dec. 29, with the over available at -138 and the under at +112.

Flames vs Bruins Moneyline

  • Looking at the moneyline for Flames-Bruins, Calgary is the favorite at -137, and Boston is +114 playing on the road.

