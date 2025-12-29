Flames vs Bruins NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 29

Monday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Calgary Flames and the Boston Bruins.

Flames vs Bruins Game Info

Calgary Flames (16-18-4) vs. Boston Bruins (20-18-1)

Date: Monday, December 29, 2025

Monday, December 29, 2025 Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET Venue: Scotiabank Saddledome -- Calgary, Alberta

Scotiabank Saddledome -- Calgary, Alberta Coverage: ESPN+

Flames vs Bruins Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Flames (-137) Bruins (+114) 5.5 Flames (-1.5)

Flames vs Bruins Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Bruins win (51.6%)

Flames vs Bruins Puck Line

The Flames are favored by 1.5 goals. The Flames are +176 to cover the spread, with the Bruins being -220.

Flames vs Bruins Over/Under

A total of 5.5 goals has been set for the Flames-Bruins matchup on Dec. 29, with the over available at -138 and the under at +112.

Flames vs Bruins Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Flames-Bruins, Calgary is the favorite at -137, and Boston is +114 playing on the road.

