FIFA Club World Cup Group A Preview, Best Bets, and Predictions

The Club World Cup kicks off on Saturday, June 14th, and FanDuel Sportsbook is offering a variety of Club World Cup betting odds, including odds for each group.

Let's dive into Group A -- which features Inter Miami, Porto, Palmeiras and Al Ahly -- and see how you should bet the group.

FIFA Club World Cup Group A Preview

Group A looks wide open. It’s the only group of the eight that doesn’t feature one of Europe’s elite sides, with Portuguese champions Porto the big name. Porto have had a real down year by their standards, finishing a distant third in the Primeira Liga and winning only the Portuguese Super Cup way back in early August of 2024.

Brazilian side Palmeiras have started the new Serie A season well; unsurprising given the amount they spent in the off-season. They are a dangerous team who know how to win under Abel Ferreira, who has won a trophy in all but one of his seasons as coach.

Inter Miami undoubtedly provide the star power of the group, led by Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez, and their well-balanced squad could see them be competitive. Home field advantage could also prove important in what will be a tight group.

Egyptian champions Al Ahly round off a competitive pool fresh off a 45th title, and they shouldn’t be underestimated having won four of the last six editions of the African Champions League. A recent managerial change could hinder any progress, though.

FIFA Club World Cup Group A Betting Pick

Porto are the current +130 favorites to win Group A, but they look opposable. Following a poor season -- one which saw them lose yet more key players for big money -- Porto head to the US with a team full of youth team prospects.

Inter Miami’s transition from Gerard Martino to Javier Mascherano hasn’t been as smooth and fruitful as many would have hoped, and they -- alongside Al Ahly -- may find it tough to hang with the Europeans and South Americans.

That makes Palmeiras an appealing bet to win the group. They could have a fitness edge over group favorites Porto, with the Brazilians in the middle of their domestic season and arguably at their physical peak, compared to a Porto side at the end of their campaign.

Couple that with the winning culture at the club under Ferreira -- who has delivered two league titles, a Copa do Brasil and a Copa Libertadores -- and they could surprise the Europeans, especially with the added attacking firepower assembled in the off-season.

